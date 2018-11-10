Former Miss India and actor, Niharika Singh came up with her #MeToo account is a long post shared by journalist Sandhya Menon on Twitter yesterday. In her account, she came forward with big names from the industry including Bhusan Kumar, Sajid Khan, and ex-boyfriend Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Niharika opened her account by writing, “I decided to write this piece to expand my own understanding of what constitutes abuse, who we choose to punish, and whom we are willing to forgive. Like the majority of Indian women, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, my entire life has been dotted with various forms of exploitation. Sexual, physical, emotional, verbal, economic – I’ve been through it all.”

She began her #MeToo stories by sharing how her early modeling days prepared her for the treacherousness of the Mumbai industry. “Navigating exploitative model coordinators, photographers and older lecherous men in the seedy lanes of Malviya Nagar, I learned the art of disguise, playing deaf and dumb when required, with one singular goal in mind – survival,” she wrote.

Recollecting her experience with Bhushan Kumar, she then wrote, “Bhushan Kumar called me to his office to sign ‘A New Love Ishtory’ where he gave me an envelope as a signing amount for the film. It contained two 500 Rupee notes (less than 14$). I got a text from him later that night- ‘I would love to know you more. Let’s get together sometime.’ I wrote back saying- ‘Absolutely! Let’s go on a double date. You bring your wife. I’ll bring my boyfriend.’ He never wrote to me again.”

She then talked about her ex-boyfriend Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Referring his as Nowaz, she wrote, “One morning, when I was home and he had been shooting all night, Nowaz sent me a text saying he was near my building. I invited him over and asked him to come and have breakfast with me. When I opened the door, he grabbed me. I tried to push him away but he wouldn’t let go. After a little coercion, I finally gave in. I wasn’t sure what to make of this relationship. He told me it was his dream to have a Miss India or an actress wife, just like Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee. I found his little confession funny but endearing.”

She added, “In the next couple of months, I began to discover one lie after another. Nowaz had engaged multiple women, giving each one a different story; one of them even called me from his phone and started yelling at me. I also found out about a woman he’d married in Haldwani, whose family had sued him for making dowry demands. I told him to clean up his mess, be honest with himself and everyone around him; also that I did not want to see him again.”

Writing about how patriarchy runs deep in the industry and men have the leverage to do and say anything that they wish to, she wrote about her experience with Sajid Khan, “Last but not the least, filmmaker Sajid Khan, who I met a couple of times while he was dating an actress I knew years ago, made a few predictions when a close friend of ours was opening her second restaurant – ‘This place will shut down within a year, mark my words.’ To his actress girlfriend he said, ‘She won’t survive a day without me in Bollywood’. ‘And, this one’, looking at me straight, ‘will soon commit suicide.’”

She concluded the account by adding, “My restaurateur friend is opening her fourth restaurant. It is difficult to get a table at the other three. The actress’ career skyrocketed after she dumped the filmmaker and I, have managed to stay alive.”

Read Niharika’s full account here: