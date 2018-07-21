Actor Mamtha Mohandas Condemned For Saying That Victims Are Responsible For Sexual Assault

Malayalam actor Mamtha Mohandas recently gave an interview to Kochi Times, where she made a rather controversial statement on the Malayalam actor assault case and about the harassment women face. Like many others before her, she put the blame of sexual assault on the victim, the woman, saying that “if a woman gets into trouble, I feel somewhere she is responsible for it.”

“I don’t know if I should be saying this, but if a woman gets into trouble, I feel somewhere she is responsible for it. Because if I have gotten into any sort of trouble where I have felt that someone has spoken to me with disrespect or in this situation, a sexual assault or a sexual abuse or anything indicative towards that manner, I feel I would have entertained some part of it. This is what I feel and that doesn’t mean that I am pointing fingers because I don’t think it should happen to anybody,” Mamtha said in the interview.

“We do become victims of certain unfair things. I think average looking women have it easier these days – in all aspects of life, from relationships to professions. They actually do better,” she added.

Irked by her insensitive views, many condemned her comments. Even WCC member and fellow actor Rima Kallingal slammed Mamtha for her views.

“Dear Mamtha Mohandas and my sisters and brothers and LGBTQ community out there who have been through harassment and assaults and molestations and rapes in life. You are not responsible when you get troubled, cat-called, assaulted, molested, abused, harassed, violated, attacked, kidnapped or raped. The molester, assaulter, aggressor, violater, kidnapper or the rapist is responsible. A society that normalizes these wrongs is responsible. A world that protects the wrong doer is responsible,” wrote Rima in her Facebook post.

“I understand what a woman faces in Society in every way. Not that I’m a victim of rape. But I am a woman who lives in the same society which has natural imbalances which finds it easy to make women feel like the weaker sex and silence us and trust me, I have felt disrespected abused and assaulted by a few men whom I have trusted and counted on. So it’s the same effect on the woman whether the man’s a stranger or someone known to us.

Dear women, please don’t turn against women who scream from their insides. Think before you react. In short what I lack isn’t empathy or IQ.. what I lack greatly now is forgiveness to wrong doers. Ask justice to hand them once convicted rapist. No second chances. Women please make noise and react and do not allow history to repeat. Point fingers at the judiciary system before calling out on each other (sic),” Mamtha said in her reply to Rima post.

Many people commented on Mamtha’s response, condemning her stand on such a sensitive issue.

H/T: The News Minute