Actor Kavita Kaushik Shares Bikini Picture With Powerful Message About Accepting Your Flaws

Kavita Kaushik, who played the role of a dabang police inspector in the serial FIR is equally dabang in sharing her views off-screen as well.

The actor who is currently on a vacation with husband Ronnit Biswas in Goa has put out a strong message for women to embrace their imperfections. She shared an Insta post wearing a bikini and admitting that she once used to be shy about her flaws. She writes, “Here’s to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws, who would know this better than me?”`

She then encourages women to choose the option of staying fit and healthy and embracing the imperfections that we all have. Kaushik shares how her cervical problem doesn’t stop her from doing chakrasan, which she promises to put a picture of soon.

She ends the note with, “Nothing should stop you”.