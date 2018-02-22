Actor Kavita Kaushik Shares Bikini Picture With Powerful Message About Accepting Your Flaws
Kavita Kaushik, who played the role of a dabang police inspector in the serial FIR is equally dabang in sharing her views off-screen as well.
The actor who is currently on a vacation with husband Ronnit Biswas in Goa has put out a strong message for women to embrace their imperfections. She shared an Insta post wearing a bikini and admitting that she once used to be shy about her flaws. She writes, “Here’s to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws, who would know this better than me?”`
Here’s to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws , who would know this better than me 😊 but you know what I realised we all have them ,we all have some fat , some scars , some cervical spondylitis..oh sorry that’s just me who has it hope none of u do ,some birthmarks that just don’t go no matter what ubtans and creams we apply !! Grr .. so what now ? Are we gonna Just waste our lives ogling at perfectly shaped models on the Internet and then criticising them ? or are we gonna hit the gym , eat a healthy diet ,achieve our best fittest body and embrace all other flaws n be our unique beautiful best and jump into the ocean 😬🤪!!? I think it’s the latter , my cervical doesn’t stop me from doing the chakrasan (jiski acchi si photo samandar ke paas kheench ke kal dikhaaungi) Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you !! So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful ! Biggg hugg to all my girls 😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #whoruntheworld #girls #fuckoffphotoshop
She then encourages women to choose the option of staying fit and healthy and embracing the imperfections that we all have. Kaushik shares how her cervical problem doesn’t stop her from doing chakrasan, which she promises to put a picture of soon.
She ends the note with, “Nothing should stop you”.
