Actor Kashmira Shah, Who Had Twins Via Surrogacy Last Year, Talks About Trying IVF

Last year, Kashmera Shah and her hubby Krushna Abhishek, who got hitched in 2013, had welcomed twin boys through surrogacy after failing not once, not twice but 14 times at trying to have a baby.



“I took a sabbatical from work to have babies,” said Kashmera. “I had been trying to conceive for three years but it didn’t work out. It was tough as my twin babies weren’t conceived naturally. I had lost my health. My body went for a toss during the IVF process.”

“I had 14 failed attempts at having kids. The IVF injections are no less than actually being a mother in the pregnancy stage. You have mood swings, put on weight, get annoyed just like any would-be mother. It becomes difficult to lose weight because it’s not natural. My doctor would tell me how I was losing out on my health and becoming extremely temperamental,” she added.

But people don’t think twice before passing comments on her decision to go for surrogacy.

“People thought that I opted for surrogacy because I did not want to ruin my figure. But actually I did lose my figure and health. I was taking injections during IVF and that took a toll on me. I went from size 24 to size 32. But I did not give up, neither on motherhood nor on my health,” she said.

“I received flak from people who were already blessed with kids. They said mean things about me. But you know, everything in my life happened late, right from finding the right life partner, then convincing him to have babies to turning a mother, everything was late,” she added. “A woman’s biological system needs help as they age. It becomes difficult for them to then conceive naturally, so that’s when surrogacy plays an important role. At the end, having my babies has been the best thing in my life.”

