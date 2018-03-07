Activist Working Alongside Salt Farmers Of Kutch Narrates What These Nomads Go Through Every Season

The “Khushboo Gujarat Ki” ads featuring Amitabh Bachchan always fascinate me. You must have heard Mr. Bachchan saying “Kutch nahi dekha toh kuch nahi dekha” (If you haven’t been to Kutch, you have not seen anything yet.)

I’m sure those flat white barren lands of Kutch appear so picturesque to most of us, but here’s the sad part. This land also unfolds some of the most horrifying stories of the salt farmers. Are you ready to hear one?

Harinesh Pandya, the founder of Agariya Heet Rakshak Manch, has left no stone unturned to help the marginalized salt pan workers. His creative ideas and business-skills (thanks to his Gujarati background) are educating the underprivileged kids of India’s white desert while bringing them closer to advanced technology. For example, the organization has set up a digital tower on the outskirts of the desert, with a connectivity of radius 60 kilometers. Also, tablets and laptops have been distributed among the migrant farmers and their children.

To know more about this groundbreaking project, I called Mr. Pandya. Excerpts from a chat:

The beauty of Kutch has silenced the plight of its salt farmers. What kinds of hardships are faced by them?

Most Indians are unaware of the problems faced by the inhabitants of the western India. Almost 75% of salt is produced in Gujarat and the story behind the salt production is painful. LRK (little Rann of Kutch) is famous for its salt production since 300 BC. Every 8 months, around 1200 families of migrated salt farmers come here to settle down temporarily. Due to the lack of finances, they are already under high debts. Most of them have to sell their produce to the traders in lower rates and hence, face losses.

If you’ll ask them why they continue to work and bear losses, they would say – “Saheb, aur kahan Jaye.” (Where else do we go?) The tribal people in Kutch work as daily laborers and so, these migrants have actually no other work option.

How are you helping them earn a living and feed their stomachs?

Let me tell you what role does web play. We have been able to connect the till-now neglected lands through GPS and keep a record of the produce they make every month. These were the places that govt. had no record of until now. This move of AHRM has urged the govt. notice the produce of the nomadic farmers. I am sure; the access to the internet has brought these poor farmers a new hope.

Teaching use of tablets in the remotest parts is one heck of a task. How are schools cooperating with you?

There are only a few schools in LRK. Program of tablet act as a digital teacher and help the children get the basic education. To our surprise, students learned the technology faster than their teachers did. With the help of Gujarat Research Institute, we have designed programs that can detect small mistakes in the Gujarati alphabets. Due to high-velocity winds, tent schools are not very successful but we are currently working on a new model called ‘School at workplace.’

What is it about?

Project ‘School at workplace’ aims to provide skill training to the children engaged in the family business of salt. This would help these children find a meaningful job in the future. Since the migrant farmers stay here only for 8 months, we are planning to build seasonal hostels. We hope to complete the project by 2019.

Amen! I wonder how do the kids react once they receive laptops and tablets?

Oh, their faces! Initially, they look confused thinking it’s a mobile phone in extra-big size. When we explain to them, they get excited and quickly want to learn all about it. Mind it; these kids are smarter than you and I, ha-ha! Our weekly visit to the village is full of curious questions. Honestly, I never knew about the talent hidden in these little ones. They all have baggage of tragic stories but their inquisitiveness is unbeatable.



Can you share any such story of a child?

There are hundreds of stories. I will share a happy one. This story is of Vishnu, our youngest scientist. He works with his farther at salt field and is in-charge of switching off the diesel-operated machine. This task pulled him back from joining our web classes. So, he devised an inlet and a liver which automatically turned when the water in machine is finished. Intelligent, eh?

Tell us about the food habits of the people of Kutch.

‘Bajra ki roti and moong ki dal’ is their favourite, and mine too! This combination tastes better than any continental cuisine. It has a sweet taste. Village’s people eat it with sliced onions.

It sounds mouth-watering. Gujarat and salt reminds me of Bapu. Do you also often think of him?

Here, I would like to narrate Mahatama Gandhi’s life experience. Bapu used a small utensil to take bath at the riverside of Sabarmati. One of his followers once asked him – “Bapu, why do you use such a small mug?” To which Gandhi replied – “There is enough for everyone’s need but not for greed.”

Bapu has taught me to live a simple life with high thinking. And I think, the villages of Kutch, too, believe in this concept.

After listening to Mr. Harinesh Pandya, I think I now want to travel to Kutch and experience their lifestyle. Mom, Dad, are you listening?

This article was published on July 9, 2017.