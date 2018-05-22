Activist Soni Sori, Acid Attack Survivor, Wins International Human Rights Award

After being attacked with acid by two unidentified men two years ago, Chhattisgarh resident Soni Sri stood up against the horrible crime and since then has been working for the justice of the Adivasi community in the state.

Her campaigning against sexual violence in the conflict zones in Central India and vandalism of educational centers by Maoist groups whilst keeping her security at stake has been recognised by the Ireland-based human rights organisation ‘Front Line Defenders’. The organisation established the International human rights award, and Soni is one of the five recipients of it.

Twitter Congratulations to the five winners of the 2018 #FLDAward, who are doing vital work to protect human rights around the world: frontlinedefenders.org/en/front-line-… pic.twitter.com/dtIngUMIUl

“The human rights defenders we are honouring today work in some of the most dangerous areas of the world, sacrificing their own security to peacefully demand justice and human rights for their communities,” said Andrew Anderson, executive director of Front Line Defenders.

“The award demonstrates that these defenders have the support of the international community, that their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and that we stand in solidarity with their unrelenting bravery,” added Anderson.

Unidentified men had thrown a black acid-like substance on her face in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. She was in the hospital for the next two weeks and survived the horrific incident. She then decided to work for the betterment of adivasis in her state.

Other recipients of the award include Kurdish journalist and human rights defender Nurcan Baysal, Algerian League of Human Rights member and journalist Hassan Bouras, Peaceful Resistance of the Micro-Region of Ixquisis in Guatemala, and LUCHA, a youth movement formed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to fight corruption.

These awards are presented annually to human rights activists who have contributed to protecting and promoting the rights of their communities despite risks to their lives.