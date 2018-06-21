Activist Padmavati Dwivedi Urges India To Save Delhi’s Trees By Giving A Missed Call

Just about a week ago, Delhi found itself covered in a thick haze of dust and storm. The visibility was poor and the Delihites were warned against the hazards and health risks of the poor quality of air and were thus asked to stay indoors. The severity of the situation can be ascertained from the fact that the Delhi High Court had to conduct an urgent hearing owing to “emergency-like air pollution situation.”

But is this the first time that Delhi is struggling with the poor quality of air? Certainly not. If you want to experience how global warming and pollution are fast deteriorating our atmosphere then Delhi indeed is the place to be.

The most shocking detail remains yet to be addressed though. Amidst Delhi’s ongoing fight with a scary level of pollution, where it lies a battered soldier, comes the news that the forest department has sanctioned NBCC’s plea for axing some 16,500 fully grown up trees so as to execute the plan of redeveloping seven neighborhoods in Delhi.

Sarojini Nagar, Naroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri are the seven neighborhoods that come under the category. If you have been to any of these places you’d know that they are quite green and provide a calm respite from the scorching Delhi heat.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “The environment impact assessment report for the projects around south Delhi shows that 11,000 out of 13,128 trees will be cut in Sarojini Nagar, 1,465 out of 1,513 will be cut in Nauroji Nagar, 3,033 out of the total 3,906 trees will be chopped off from Netaji Nagar and another 520 will be felled from Kasturba Nagar, which has a cover of as many trees. The figures for RK Puram are yet to be released.”

Such a mass felling of full-grown trees, some of them really old and majestic, has raised alarm amongst activists and residents for the project which, in simple words, would systematically kill the entire green belt of the region.

While the forest department makes it mandatory to plant 10 saplings for every tree that is chopped, it is hardly going to solve the issue. To begin with, the saplings would be planted in some other locations and not where the trees are being chopped from thus providing no succor to the locality newly shorn of its green cover.

Activist and Founder at Compassionate Living India, Padmavati Dwivedi gave IWB more insight into “how critical it is to save existing trees,” and why planting new samplings would hardly solve the immediate problem.

Padmavati explains, “Chopping these old full grown trees in the name of so-called “social development” would end up creating a huge void and would only add to the air pollution. You have to also take into account the fact that along with the removal of trees, they are also exponentially increasing the number of houses. To accommodate them all, supply to their energy needs and create roads for them more trees would be chopped and more hazards would be caused to the environment. Delhi is already overpopulated, how is adding layers and layers of houses to it going to help the situation?”

She adds, “A sapling or even ten of them cannot replace a 60 or 50-year-old tree just like that. To replace a 60-year-old tree you need exactly that much of time.” Imagine how on Earth would the chopping of such 16,500 old and majestic trees be compensated for!

Talking about the forest department’s reaction to the entire situation, Padmavati comments on how it works in mystical ways and “would first pass a building design overlooking a tree and then say that the tree is in the way of the building and needs to be chopped. No! the tree has been there for 40 years, it is not in the way. It amazes me how can MCD give permission for any building prior to getting any permissions from the forest department? First, the designs are excepted and then the trees are cut, it’s a vicious cycle. I am not hundred percent sure but I think they’d sanction this as well.”

A missed call campaign named ‘Save Delhi’s Trees’ has been thus launched for the cause. You can dial the number 8971222911 and it would automatically end up being a missed call. Your call would be counted as your signature for the petition to save the Delhi trees. So here is your chance to save 16,500 Delhi trees by just dialing a number. Kindly do your part to save the environment and join the revolution. You can also click here and sign the petition.