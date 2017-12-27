Activist Mrinmayee Kolape Tells What To Do If You See A Child Begging On The Streets

What is your reaction when a child on the street comes to ask you for money or food? Is a sympathetic look all you can muster? Or do you give them a Rs. 10 note and feel at peace with yourself? Let me tell you that none of the above actions on your part will ever help them – a fact that a 23-year-old Mrinmayee learned in 2015.

It was on the streets of Pune that Mrinmayee Kolape came across the physically-challenged Soni, aged 12. She came to Mrinmayee, asking for money and like many of us, she thought that giving her some cash would stop her from begging. But the next day, she again saw at the same traffic light, and with that came the realization that just giving food or money to a child begging on the streets is not a permanent solution to their problem.

Joining hands with a city-based NGO Roshni, she started a center to not only rescue street kids but also give them a chance for a better future. Currently pursuing her master’s degree in social work, Mrinmayee is running a pretty tough schedule but when I called her up, to know more about her and the cause she lives for, she was more than happy to indulge my curious questions. Excerpts:

It is amazing to see someone so young to have such dedication for a cause!

Oh, well, it just happened. *gives a shy laugh*

What happened to little Soni?

Well, after seeing her begging on the streets again, we (NGO Roshni and me) went to Soni’s house, we found out that she was being forced, even often beaten, to beg on the roads by her aunt and uncle. Thankfully, they bowed down to our warning of reporting this to authorities if they continue to make her beg and not allow her to study.

And, what made you consider every child begging on the streets?

After helping Soni and enrolling her in a school, I came to realize that she was not the only one. We, and sadly that included me as well, usually turn a blind eye to them. And that now, I was aware of the severity of the situation, how could I back out?

She investigated that many parents were actually against the mere idea of making their child beg, but found the education system to be too costly to avail. Today, they themselves take their children to the school that Mrinmayee started last year. While the class strength today stands at 20-25 children at a time, it is a start nonetheless.

What about your family? How supportive were they?

To tell you the truth, until I did not complete my post-graduation they were, to put it mildly, not very happy. *she laughs* You know I am a B.A in Mathematics (and I go all ‘What!’) Haha! Yes, scary subject, I know. But as now I am doing my Masters in Social Work, it has become pretty clear to them that I have decided to walk this path, no matter what.

So, you might be one big Maths wiz! What has been one pearl of wisdom that these children taught you?

That nothing ever happens the way you plan, so you need to build the patience to face the rapid turn of events that are part of life. These children live through the twists life throws at them and still their innocence at its core remains intact. A trait worthy of being adopted.

Students become the teachers, ha? But don’t tell me your classes all about study, study and more study?

Not at all! Just to give you a peek into the fun we have, this Christmas we all gave in to the festive charm. We even had one volunteer dressed as Santa. Oh, you can’t imagine the fun we had!

Children begging on the streets is, sadly, a common sight. What can one do on an individual level to help them?

First, find out if their parents are even really their parents or not. With the increase in the cases of child trafficking, it is impossible to assume anything. Talk to the child, follow him/her to the house and converse with the neighbors. If they are not his real parents, approach the police authorities before anything else.

In case the parents turn out to be the child’s real guardians, the first step should be to go and talk to them, making them understand the importance of education. And if they refuse to see sense, then contact NGOs like Childline.