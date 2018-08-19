Activist Monisha Behal On NRC Draft And Northeastern Women Facing Demeaning Identity Remarks

Monisha Behal is no lesser known name in the Northeast. A social development activist, she dedicated her life to working for the social and economic upliftment of women in Assam, Nagaland, and other neighbouring states, and continues to do so with the same dedication and vigour.

A strong believer of rights-based ideology and commitment to vision philosophy, Monisha Ji is currently serving as the Executive Director of North East Network, a women’s rights organisation set up in 1995, and that connects with women without giving any consideration to their background or ethnicity. Largely it aims to connect to different civil society organisations on development and social justice issues within Northeast India.

“Our organization works with different states, and our major challenge is to do away with patriarchal issues and injustice against women,” she told me, and what followed was a very insightful conversation, wherein Monisha Ji talked about the consequences of the NRC Draft in Assam, enlightened me on the problems that Northeastern women are made to face, and among other important topics, also shared her views on youth political activism.

Excerpts below:

In light of the final NRC Draft list, which as the news read has stripped the citizenship of some 4 million people in Assam – in what capacity can NEN help them reclaim their identity?

The NRC draft issue has created problems for many women in Assam, and our organization is working to help them. We first interact with the local government bodies, because the women tend to be apprehensive about being addressed, and given the situation it is the appropriate way to go about.

Our intention is to help them pave the way forward by enlightening them about their right of citizenship, of court procedures, and of the very basic, right of speech. This draft is a product of discrepancies in documentation, and the patriarchal nature of our society has a major contribution to make. In some cases RTI is applicable, but as compared to when it was implemented, its functioning has also weakened in Assam.

And the immigrant tag makes the women more vulnerable to trafficking and sexual violence; how can they be protected from it?

Those women have been left out completely, and in this identity crisis, have become more vulnerable to sexual violence and rape attacks. But this problem, because of poverty and social exclusion has always been as grave. And it was ironic to find that often women themselves want to step out, out of tiredness from being treated as liabilities, and facing abuse in their own home. Trafficking on the other hand is either with consent or forceful, and this issue requires to be dealt with, but unfortunately little is being done about it. Though the one good development in this regard is that the response and action of police has seen a lot of improvement, especially since 2013.

In the last few decades, social activism and movement around women’s empowerment has gathered significant momentum, what direction in terms of awareness and skill generation must it take now, in your opinion?

From when NEN started in 1995, to now, a lot has changed. There is more activism, more awareness through the means of films and social media, and more women are empowered and fighting for their rights, today. But perpetuation of certain oppressions, and I am sorry to say this, like purdah system in many parts of North India, really upsets me. And looking at the current situation, hats off to predecessors who talked about inequality and fought against it decades ago.

In my opinion, young women in their own individual capacity can and should set examples – help and support another woman in need, say in a bus, on social media, in filing an RTI, it could be anything – if all of us do it, it could amount to a big change. There are enough sexist jokes going around social media, a terrible reality, but it can be countered by taking steps that can enable you to safeguard other women.

Do you think a parallel concept of the #MeToo movement, which being a social media campaign was a rather urbanised platform, could be of help to women in rural areas?

It is a mass movement, but as you said, a campaign that is very urban, and which would hence not work in rural areas. But following the concept, if rural women are guided, and supported in getting vocal about their experiences of abuse and sexual violence, examples could be drawn from it and that would help many others in addressing theirs in public, and to the government. This turning into a mass movement and more people writing about it, will then make sure that the block development officers and other concerned officials address it and take action; who I have a feeling are being trained more sensitively now as compared to earlier times. But at the end, it’s all got to do with knowing the laws, and your rights.

There has been an issue of invisibility of women’s issues in media; what struggles and challenges that women are facing in Northeast would you want to be communicated to the rest of the country?

In the case of Northeast, there would be very few people who even know the region, which is something I blame our school education system for, but that is why such alienation. But with respect to the media, I know it may not be too keen to cover stories of here, I have been told “editors want something different” many times, and I have realized that there is not point in fighting.

Instead a counter approach of publishing more success stories from Northeast is something that can help bring some difference. Like the recent one of Hima Das (Sprinter, hails from Assam) who became the first Indian to win a Gold medal at the World Junior Athletics Championships in 2018, and another of Rima Das, who has made it big playing electric guitar. More coverage of such stories can really contribute in liberating people’s minds and will encourage parents to allow their daughters to step out.

I read in one of your earlier interviews that you believe in the approach of having a thorough understanding of social norms before taking any action; what path would you advise to the number of organisations and NGOs that exist today?

So many organizations exist today and each of them would have a different approach, but if we talk about the ones that are specifically working on women’s issues and social injustice, a lot of work needs to be done. We need to be more well read and informed, we need to find out the minutest of details of the concerned laws – for instance when I started out in Nagaland, the laws there being very different from Assam, I couldn’t dare to intervene without first learning about them. Understanding of customary laws is of critical importance in my view, and one must substantiate their knowledge before steering ahead.

Next I want to seek your thoughts on political activism in youth, an ism that has earned a lot of popularity in many big universities. Do you see it as a disruptive power, if not, how can it be channelised for the bigger cause?

Taking on a very feminist understanding of politics, I feel there are more challenges inside home. It is great to see the government doing campaigns such as Swachh Bharat, and addressing other political agendas, but a lot of rights-based issues need to be responded to. If we talk about party politics, I have never been involved in it, but certainly, the way I have been brought up, I stand for equality of religion and in equality of different castes. In the largest sense, what is needed is for us to be extremely liberal, accepting, and sensitive.

And it may sound silly, but in my opinion, the right of animal life is just as important. I once read a quote by Gandhi, which made me love him more, it goes like ‘The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’



A heart-warming glimpse that speaks of Monisha Ji’s love for animals.

I very much agree with you on that, which takes me to my next question that India being a diverse country, do you see its problems also as diverse?

I travel and do a lot of research, and I feel that within households or outside, the situation is same all over India. But talking about Assam, social mobility here is much higher as compared to say UP in the North. There is no caste system and no stratification of people based on it. And another thing is that though we live with different ethnicities (Mishing, Bodo, Karbi, etc.), we have assimilated it all in rural areas very well and without purdah system, which makes it quite a liberalized society. But the level of exposure is still very less, and I believe that the late intrusion from Government of India in 1940s is one of the reasons, and also the region received less support in education, too.

And lastly, what negative contribution has the uninformed attitude of disrespect and racism made in making the fight even bigger for women in the Northeast?

It indeed does, and the reason why it exists in the first place takes me back to our education system. I wish our education system had substantial documentation of Northeast, the situation wouldn’t have been this bad had boys and girls learned better – young girls wouldn’t have to deal with demeaning identity remarks and abuse. Also, what I was just talking about, on one side there was purdah system in UP where girls could not even look towards their brothers-in-law, and on the other hand, in say Nagaland, girls worked on fields with their brother-in-law and could even share a plate of food, and boys and girls would mingle together since childhood.

With such disparity in cultures, conflict was bound to happen, and the girls of Northeast are facing its brunt even today. So much so that simply talking to a boy can also make him to feel that the girl wants to make herself “available”. I have experienced it myself – I moved to Delhi quite young, and I used to talk a lot, and I got treated differently, and I faced it through tears, fights, and even physically.

She rested her case on the note of the recent news of Delhi Police inducting India’s first all-woman SWAT team for anti-terrorist operations, for which 36 women constables from Northeastern states have been selected and trained. She said, “The news made me really happy, and I hope that they not only prove their mettle in their job, but also prove that they are intelligent girls with values, unlike their wrongly built perception that has demeaned and made them face and fight the insensitive labels of ‘chinky’ and ‘fun for sex’.”

This conversation was supported by The Better India, who in association with MG Motor India, and UN Women India, has launched the campaign #MGChangemakers to recognize “India’s women who are breaking a new ground every day, and making a difference in the lives of countless others through sheer courage, determination and grit.”

The campaign aims to share powerful stories of women changemakers who are already impacting seminal changes but are yet to be recognised for their efforts for “these are the women who are Driving India Into The Future.”