Activist Apsara Reddy Becomes Congress’ First Transgender National-Level Office Bearer

Transgender activist Apsara Reddy has been appointed as general secretary by Congress for All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) by party president Rahul Gandhi. This historic decision makes her the first transgender office-bearer at the national level in the 133-year-old party. She had earlier been a part of the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Reddy is a well-known transgender journalist and a social activist. Rahul Gandhi has expressed his belief that her dynamic personality will prove to be a plus-point for their women’s wing.

“I thank Rahul Gandhi ji for accepting her as a member of the INC India family,” she said. “I will meet with a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights. I will work with the Congress’ Mahila state unit’s across India towards women’s economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party’s manifesto with women-centric policies.”

