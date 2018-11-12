Activist Agnes Kharshiing In Critical State After She Was Attacked For Reporting Illegal Coal Mining

Meghalaya’s well-known activist Agnes Kharshiing is currently in the intensive care unit of the North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong. Kharshiing and one of her associates, Anita Sangma, were assaulted minutes after she photographed trucks ferrying illegally mined coal.

Two people have been arrested till now and they are still being interrogated. The man who was driving Kharshiing’s car during the attack shared that when Kharshiing, who has been quite vocal against the ongoing illegal coal mining and trade in the Jaintia Hills, photographed vehicles ferrying coal.

Minutes after this, when they were on their way to Shillong, their car was blocked by vehicles on the road. A mob of 30 to 40 people surrounded the car and started attacking them with stones and sticks.

Like many other activists, Kharshiing has been against the alleged involvement of politicians in the illegal coal trade and called it a “rampant mining… with full knowledge of authorities”.

“She would constantly be photographing trucks carrying coal illegally,” recalled Angela Rangad of the Thma U Rangli-Juki, a “progressive people’s group”. “I remember once we had gone somewhere for another issue when she spotted some trucks. She immediately went to the police outpost to complain there and then.”

Just a day before the attack took place, Kharshiing had given Shillong Police information about the illegal transportation of coal by five trucks which were seized. She even met with police officials in the coal town of Lad Rymbai to talk about coal-related matters.

It’s not only the illegal coal trade that Kharshiing is against as she is pretty vocal about women’s rights as well as the president of the Civil Society Women’s Organisation, a non-profit collective in Meghalaya. She also speaks up for uranium mining, RTI [right to information] and children’s issues and is an anti-corruption advocate. She has also been behind exposing a recruitment scam in the state’s education department involving several Congress ministers.

“None of us had her energy,” Rangad said. “The way she followed up on personal issues – whether it was PDS denial [Public Distribution System for the disbursal of subsidized food and non-food items to the country’s poor] or child sexual abuse, it was exemplary. There are entire villages which depended on her for PDS.”

“Every single day, she would file FIRs for people who don’t know how to approach a police station, then she would follow up in the court, travel so much,” said Patricia Mukhim, The Shillong Times’ editor. “It is not easy being Agnes Kharshiing.”

