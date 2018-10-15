Action Director Sham Kaushal Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Two Film Professionals

Action director Sham Kaushal has been accused of sexual harassment by two film professionals, one of which is Nameeta Prakash, an assistant director, alleged that Kaushal had shown her a pornographic clip on his phone during an outdoor shoot in 2006.

Nameeta Prakash wrote on Facebook that Kaushal “decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka”. She sensed that something was very “wrong that I lied to him and told him I don’t drink at all”. He proceeded to pick up his phone and started showing her a porn MMS video clip on it. Following this, she walked away and told the line producer about the harassment.

Nameeta Prakash on Twitter This is my story and i stand by it, Thank You @AGirlOfHerWords #metoo #timesup https://t.co/ZuadGiXFyr

The line producer was “appalled but didn’t know what she could do at that point, but she did make sure that I was never alone with any of the stunt team”. Nameeta shared that after that incident she was pulled out of all stunt scripts directed by Kaushal since then. And just one production house decided to stop working with him when they came to know that he harassed her.

The second woman who has accused Kaushal of harassing her describes herself on Twitter as an “aspiring filmmaker”. She said that Kaushal after giving her his number on a film set asked her to send him a message. She messaged him and he allegedly asked for her evening routine and invited her to his room which she refused. After this, he started making fun of her on the set. “Three days shooting with him were horrible,” she wrote.

Kaushal is yet to respond to the allegations.

