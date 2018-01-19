ACP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti Holds Conference To Address Female Representation In The Force

Addressing the Women Police Conference on Empowerment and Self-Development on Thursday, Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP-headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti unveiled the reality of women in the police force in Punjab.

Questioning the gathering, Bhatti asked, “I have never ever seen a lady munshi. We are not given the role of investigators. How many murder cases in Punjab are being handled by women?” According to a report in Hindustan Times, the ACP motivated them to be ready to grab any opportunity that comes their way and be fully prepared to face any challenge.

Quoting statistics, she underlined that in Punjab the total strength of the police force is 80,486, of which 4,233 are women and 1,000 are women trainees. Expressing disappointment, she said that in the entire state there is only one woman SSP and three women SHOs. Of the total 399 police stations in the state. only eight are women police stations. “Women constables form a majority of the force and the number of women cops gets reduced as we go up in the hierarchy,” she added.

She further added stats of women in the police force in India, saying that only 7.28% women constitute the Indian police force.

Bhatti also said that the women officers are not given important roles in the force, rather they are mistreated and made fun of by their male counterparts. “They are mostly given the roles of women cell in-charges and computer operators. A woman has never been appointed as a munshi. They are appointed as investigation officers only in cases of rape or marital disputes. There is one woman SSP in the state and only six women SHOs out of 374,” she said.

During the conference, Anita Punj, inspector general (IG-personnel and training), also informed the lady cops about the laws relating to sexual harassment. She explained that female cops often complain that their male counterparts made fun of them and passed taunting comments.