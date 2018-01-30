Acid Attack Victims And People With Intellectual Disability To Now Get Quota In The Central Govt

One percent of the posts in the Central Government will now be reserved for people with autism, mental illnesses, intellectual disability and victims of acid attacks.

The decision was made after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) recently wrote to all central government departments to ensure that one percent of each post be reserved for people with blindness and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy.

The move to enhance reservation quota for those with a learning disability and acid attack victims came after the announcement to include acid attack victims in the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, made by Maneka Gandhi, the Minister for Women and Child Development. The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 was the precursor to enhancing the reservation quota for those with learning disabilities, and acid attack victims.

Speaking of intellectual disability, it is characterised by significant limitations – both in intellectual functioning such as reasoning, learning and problem solving, and in adaptive behaviour covering a range of daily skills. A person with benchmark disabilities is defined as one who has not less than 40% of a specified disability.

