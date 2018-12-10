Acid Attack Victim Anshu Rajput Builds A Life Of Her Own Despite The Odds

At the age of 15, Anshu Rajput’s life changed when her neighbour, a man whose advances she had earlier refused, jumped over the wall between their respective homes in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and poured acid on her face.

Anshu shared with The Quint, “I spent a month in hospital after that. But I wasn’t receiving the right treatment, so my parents brought me home and provided me private treatment that was available near our house.”

The perpetrator went to prison, but Anshu’s life was affected beyond the marks that her face bear. She was initially blinded by the acid, but slowly she started regaining her sight only to see that her face looked absolutely different. As an outcome, people started avoiding her and even her friends left her. The misery wasn’t over yet, she shared with The Quint, “My name was struck off the school register. When I went to ask them the reason, they said I could not come to school anymore because my face would scare the other children.”

Despite the challenges that she was facing in her life she decided to take things in her own hands and went on to fight for her right to education. “How can somebody snatch away my right just like that? Studying is my right. I went and fought with the school administration, with the principal. Eventually, I was able to take admission in that school again and I completed my 12th grade from there,” she shared.

The treatment required a huge sum of money which Anshu’s father wasn’t able to afford immediately as he is a farmer and her mother is a housewife. But eventually, they managed everything and supported her throughout.

The support from her parents enabled her to make a life of her own and she started working at Sheroes Hangout in Lucknow, which is a café run by survivors of acid attacks. Today Anshu works as a Library Manager at the Sheroes Hangout café and she proudly shares, “I’m very, very happy here. I can earn my own money, I can even send some home, and that makes not just me but also my parents very happy.”

But her difficulties aren’t over yet because the café she works at is facing trouble with the UP government demanding the land (on which the café is built) back. They haven’t got a response to the letters and pleas to the chief minister and the only thing holding the place together is a Supreme Court order that has allowed an extension to hold the land that had been loaned by the government.

“This café is my home, it is our home. Acid attack victims can’t get jobs anywhere, even if they have the qualification. They always look at the face,” she shares.

Anshu says that acid attack victims have the support of the public, but not from the government. Her newfound motivation has empowered her to inspire others and her speech at a TEDx event at IIM Lucknow earlier this year has become quite popular. Anshu looks forward to inspiring more people and wishes to build a school while pursuing her desire of being a guitarist.

H/T: the quint