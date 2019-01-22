Acid Attack Survivour Reshma Khatun Embarks on A New Journey As She Finds Love On Facebook

“He threw acid on my face, but not on my dreams,” declared 23- year-old Reshma Khatun as she recalled the fateful month of December 2014.

Reshma with her husband Ashok

In yet another acid attack in our country, Reshma fell prey to a man who threw a litre of acid on her face because she refused his advances. In the horrific incident, Reshma lost her vision and her condition was so critical that multiple hospitals refused to take up her case. There was a point when she felt like giving up everything; however, life has its way of surprising everyone and Reshma took a positive approach towards life because of the support and love that she received from her mother and those assisting her through her treatment.

With the help of Acid Survivors Foundation of India, Reshma underwent 18 skin graft surgeries and two years of blindness before she could step out to complete her education and receive employment by Lemon Tree hotel in Noida.

Braving the ordeals that she had to face, Reshma has now begun her new journey by marrying the man of her dreams. As she stood with her hands locked with her husband Ashok Kumar, she said, “I met my husband through Facebook. We only chatted for some time before meeting in person. After a year, he proposed to me, but I felt I would be ruining his life by marrying him. Yet he and his loving family eventually made me comfortable with the decision.”

Reshma feels lucky to have Ashok as her partner but both of them have decided to not live together as, “My husband works in Hoshiarpur in Punjab while I work in Noida. We have decided that we will not live together till we are finally secure and stable in our careers.”

Speaking to Times of India, Reshma praised Pragya Singh of Atijeevan Foundation, who stuck with her through her struggle and helped her finish her studies and become eligible for a job. Singh herself has survived an acid attack in 2006 and she set up Atijeevan in 2013 that has helped over 200 survivors of acid attack till date to avail free corrective surgical procedures. Singh believes in empowering acid attack survivors by helping them learn skills or by pursuing higher education. “All they need is a purpose to get back to normal life after the attacks,” she said.

Being an inspiration to many other acid attack survivors, Reshma says, “I want to tell all the survivors out there to take me as an example. I might be able to see only with one eye, but I can do my work on my own, and that’s important.”

H/T: The Times Of India