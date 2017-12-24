Acid Attack Survivor Rani Tells Us How She Found Love In Saroj Who Healed Her Burnt Soul

Rani was returning from school on a bicycle with her cousin brother, when a man came on a bike and threw acid on her. She was in class tenth, and he was a paramilitary officer. Why did he have to commit this heinous crime?

He proposed to her, and she said ‘NO’!

It was the year 2009, and while Rani’s life completely changed, her offender roamed free. He bribed few policemen and got the case shut, and continued to serve in paramilitary, got married and has a child, too. I wish I wasn’t using the term ‘serve’ in that monster’s regard, and I couldn’t be gladder to learn that he is finally behind the bars.

Rani’s condition was critical when she was brought to the hospital, and both her family, and doctors had lost hope. But then, from nowhere appeared Saroj. “He truly is God’s gift to me”, Rani shared. He was a stranger, who not only recognized her courage, but also dedicated himself to instill life back in her.

I have never experienced a mix of emotions in the capacity I did while talking to Saroj and Rani. I smiled, I cried, and if the details of the incident evoked anger and sadness, their love story brought tears of joy. Love heals, I’d heard, but listening to the tales of their unadulterated emotions, I found myself bowing to the strength of love and genuineness. There were moments where she almost made me forget about her life hardships, and I couldn’t help but thank Saroj for being the wind beneath the wings of the victorious survivor, and simply for existing in her life.

A trained dancer and a bright student, Rani agrees on the importance of education, but she believes that the responsibility of society and parents in the overall development of youth, is far bigger. “Existence of heinous crimes like acid attacks, rape cases, and child abuse, directs us to the need of reflecting upon our ways of upbringing. Parents dream about their children to become doctors, engineers, etc., but if along with that they also teach them to become good human beings and to work towards the betterment of society, the rate of criminal minds would be far less.”

Currently working with Sheroes Hangout and Institute of Social Development, both Rani and Saroj, will soon be working together on the ‘Stop Acid Attack’ Campaign in Orissa. Come let’s talk to the two simple kind-hearted individuals, full-of-life Rani, and the one who strengthened her life’s foundation, Saroj.



How about we begin with you two introducing each other?

Rani: What do I tell you, didi. We met because of an unfortunate incident, and I don’t know where Saroj came from and how, but his existence in my life has strengthened my belief in God. It is because of him that I survived; had he not been there, I wouldn’t have been here today. He truly is God’s gift to me. And Saroj just kept mum, listening to Rani as she opened her heart out.

Tell me about it all…

Rani: I was in class tenth when the incident happened. Acid burnt large part of my upper body, I lost my eyesight, slipped into coma and remained in ICU for 9 months. And eventually my mother had to take me back home in the same state, as there was no improvement in my condition and our financial situation was also very weak. I was admitted in January, and Saroj came in April. He was a friend of the nurse who was on duty in my ward, and she had called few of her friends to show her ‘blind almost vegetable patient’, which was I.

Here Saroj picked on, she had called us, but when I reached there, Rani had already been shifted to the room, and it was her mother whom I first met. She was in deep emotional pain and had lost all hopes, so had the doctors and hospital staff.

Which was that moment when you found yourself to be already involved, Saroj?

Saroj: When I saw Rani, I saw a courageous girl, and in that instance I felt confident that she would recover if supported and encouraged. I asked doctors about further treatment, and though they’d already given up but suggested that oil massage and physiotherapy could help provided she responds. That’s when I decided to take up a challenge that I would make her walk in four months.

Rani again took over: His nurse friend got really upset, and confused why he was doing so much for an unknown girl, she got angry with him. Then for the next four years, there was not even a single day when Saroj didn’t visit me. He would rub oil and massage my legs; I used to cry in pain because even a slight movement would also hurt, but he would sit on the floor, and make me keep my feet on his shoulder, and I began to heal with every passing day.

Would you share with me your memories of those four years?

Rani: Saroj is a fun person, he used to tell me lot of jokes, and share stories from movies and books. Four years is a long period, I often wondered why he was doing all this, the time in which even my extended family had withdrawn support, why was this stranger caring for me. I didn’t realize when we became friends and grew so close.

Was it tough, dealing with those emotions?

Rani: In those four years I was at home, I did everything in bed, my mother would clean me, and I saw that when she wasn’t there, he wouldn’t mind emptying my urine vessel. No one can do that for anyone, but he did it without any hesitation. When I couldn’t keep my feet down, he would make me stand on his and walk step by step. And I don’t know when I developed feelings for him. But the realization of that emotion made me cry, because I felt that in that state, I didn’t even deserve to think about love and relationship.

How did things unfold for the two of you?

Rani: Losing my vision became my biggest handicap and I used to feel helpless watching myself become a burden on my mother. I asked people around if they could help me do something, and that’s when one of my friends gave me the idea of finding the answer on Google. We searched “How to find career options for acid attack victims” and that’s how I got to know about the organization ‘Stop Acid Attack’, and came in contact with its co-founder, Alok Dixit.



It was 2015 October, I made him a call and shared my situation, and he asked me what I wanted to do. My answer was “I want to see the world”, and he sent me tickets to come to Delhi. Though it wasn’t just the desire of doing something, but also the want of going away from Saroj that led me take this step. I was finding it impossible to deal with my emotions, and some common friends had told me that because of me he was getting in trouble with his family, and I didn’t want any of that to happen.

But did you express your feelings to him before leaving?

Saroj: She didn’t tell me only that she was going, Saroj walked in the conversation. It was through some friends that he got to know, and when he did, he got very upset with me, popped back Rani’s voice. I called him to talk but he was very upset and so I simply told him that before leaving I want to hug you; he disconnected the phone. My heart sank, but when he came to the station next day, I gathered courage and stepped ahead to hug him, and he didn’t hug me back, instead just left.

What were your thoughts, Saroj?

Saroj: I only had one thing in mind – “here I am always with her, who will take care of her there!” (Pardon my taking on the emotional trajectory, but his answer had my eyes wet.)



I’m curious to know when the mutual love finally surfaced?

Rani: On January 5th 2016, I left for Delhi and from there my mother and I went to Agra on the 11th, Saroj called me on the 14th for the first time. And I directly asked him, “I love you, don’t you, too?” His reply was, I do. After all, distance makes the heart grow fonder, she laughed. We clarified all the misunderstandings that people had falsely created to separate us. I will never forget that late night call with him for which I had to hide, she giggled, and I heard Saroj also laughing.

Did Saroj formally propose to you then, Rani? What are you two planning about marriage?

Rani: He proposed to me on Valentine’s Day last year, in the company of few close friends of ours. And he gifted me a phone, too. I was the happiest girl that day, didi, she expressed in her infectiously cheerful tone. We haven’t thought about marriage yet, because we wish to fulfill our other responsibilities first, though we might get engaged on the coming valentine’s day.

After the eye surgery, what was your reaction when you first saw Saroj?

Rani: After I came back from Agra, I met Alok Ji again and he offered me a job at the Sheroes Hangout in Lucknow. I accepted it and started working in their habitat management team. Earlier this year, Alok Ji had been checking with various hospitals and doctors if it was possible for me to get back my eyesight, which after many negations, finally happened on July 1st and went successful. I got 20 percent vision in the left eye while the right one remains as is.

I was very happy, for some days everything appeared magnified and I couldn’t see properly, I saw Saroj also the first time when we were in flight travelling to Orissa, this September. I couldn’t help but smile, I had fallen for him without knowing how he looked, and really, it didn’t matter either.

Aww. Now your turn to talk, Saroj, tell me about that one thing that you learnt from Rani?

Saroj: After meeting Rani I understood the true meaning of struggle, and the strength it takes to meet the difficulties of life, head on. The background we come from, where families restrict their daughters at many fronts, but Rani has lived a life of warrior. After her father passed away, she had been dealing everything alone with her mother and two sisters. Rani has taught me to keep walking, and to keep spreading happiness no matter what happens in life. She is a beautiful person in and out.

That’s very thoughtful. By the way, Rani, what are these awards that I saw on your Facebook profile?

Rani: These are the awards I received at various events of Sheroes Hangout. But if you ask about the award closest to my heart, it would be the one that I received for my dance performance in Udaipur, before my life changed. I loved both classical and contemporary dance, and through my school I had participated in that event, wherein I had to dance blindfolded, and it was really appreciated by the judge who was from the Dance India Dance show.

What is the importance of Rehabilitation support?

There is a great importance of it, they both said in unison. The families must get emotional and psychological support in that moment and later. Which becomes even more important as their attitude then affects the survivor.

Since you two are about to initiate the ‘Stop Acid Attack’ Campaign in Orissa now, what is on the first agenda list?

Saroj: Until now, no acid attack survivor from Orissa has ever come out. Recently we did the baseline surveys, and we found that we had to dig out the acid attack cases; there exist no facilities to provide support to the girls and their families. So with the help and guidance of ‘Stop Acid Attack’ and Alok Ji, we are working on plans of collaborating with few NGOs to start this campaign on full scale in Orissa. Foremost, we will have a toll free number for the aid of victims.

Also, Rani added, I have always felt that there is a far bigger responsibility of society and parents in the overall development of the youngsters. Existence of heinous crimes like acid attacks, rape cases, and child abuse, directs to us the need to reflect upon our ways of upbringing. Parents dream about their children to become doctors, engineers, etc., but if along with that they also teach them to become good human beings and work towards the betterment of society, the rate of criminal minds would be far less.

I couldn’t agree with you more, Rani! Your offender recently got caught, would you like to share with me some details?

Rani: When I got my eyesight back, I decided that I would fight for myself and get him behind the bars. With the help of Mr. Jainarayan Pankaj, the Superintendent of Police, we sent my official file and photographs to the Chief Minister. He further forwarded them to the paramilitary force in J&K where that man was posted, and when the search started he eloped. Jainarayan Sir caught him in Kolkata earlier this month, and after my identifying, a charge sheet has been filed against him. Even the DSP, SI, and ASI, whom he had bribed back in 2009 to shut the case, have been suspended.

You identified him. I can perhaps not even imagine that instance!

Rani: Yes, my cousin brother who was with me on the cycle that day, and I had to go to the jail for identification. There stood twenty-two men in a line, and one by one, we passed by them. When I spotted him and the other man who was driving the bike, he looked at me and gave a sly smile. I had so much anger in me, but helpless I could only show him my tongue as a sign of victory.

I had goose bumps when she began to narrate that moment. That man had the audacity to smile looking at her! It is not just impossible, but beyond imagination to even understand the emotions Rani must have experienced there. Men like him exist, and in every nook and corner, the mere realization of this leaves me numb – where is our society headed!

What do you have to say about the need of speedy justice?

Rani: More than that is the need of a severe punishment by law. For people who commit heinous crimes, a death sentence is not enough. The punishment for them should be such that would ensure slow and painful death, and even the thought of which would make others tremble from fear. We intend to try to file a petition regarding this in the Supreme Court.

I tried switching to a lighter topic. You two already have a Bucket List prepared for the coming year then, is it?

Rani: There are a lot of things, yes! Getting engaged and commencing the campaign work are currently at the top of our priority list.

And before we bid a hearty adieu, I asked Rani if IWB could extend any help through our platform, and you ought to read this honest girl’s reply:

Rani: Acid burnt my eyes, melted my ears, and joined the neck and chest skin. I do need more surgeries, but right now doctor has told me not to take any strain because of the eye operation. I certainly will need help, but I am skeptic that the donors would want immediate medical proof to ensure genuine usage of their donated amount. And there’s nothing wrong in it, people donate with a thought, and they should have all the right to know if that is getting met. So perhaps we can wait for a little more time.

(Image Courtesy: ‘Caters News Agency/ Niraj Gera’)