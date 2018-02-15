Acid Attack Survivor Rani And Saroj Share With Us All The Heartwarming Moments From Their Engagement

What must have been her academic goals, aspirations, life dreams, and how in a matter of one day her life completely flipped around. Acid attack, followed by fighting for life, losing eyesight and all hope. But then she found love, and today she stands with that love.

These are some of the scattered thoughts that run through my mind when I think about Rani, an ‘acid attack survivor’ for the world, but having talked to her, ‘a one of its kind brave fighter’ is how I’d like you to know her.

It’s been two months, but my memory of the conversation with Rani and Saroj is just as fresh, and a lot of times when while scrolling through Facebook I come across her posts, seeing her smiling in photographs with friends, I get reminded of how confidently she talked about life and everything that she’s had to deal with.



“Prevalence of crimes like acid attack, rape, and child abuse, directs us to the need of reflecting upon our upbringing and conditioning. Parents dream for their children to become doctors and engineers, but if they would also teach them to become good human beings and to work towards the betterment of society, the rate of criminal minds would be far less,” words of a 25-year-old girl who at the age of 16 was attacked with acid by a man, punished for turning down his wedding proposal.

Rani hasn’t had it easy; life subjected her to a trauma you and I can’t even begin to think about. And which did leave her affected, but is she living a complaining life today? No. Her positive attitude towards life has had a major role to play, undoubtedly, but ask her what got her back on her feet and kept her going, and she’ll only have one name to take, Saroj.

“We met because of an unfortunate incident, and I don’t know where Saroj came from and why, but his existence in my life has strengthened my belief in God. It is because of him that I survived; had he not been there, I wouldn’t have been here today.”

It’s been few years Rani is working at the Sheroes Hangout Café in Lucknow and Noida, and now was the time for a happy turn. A bad experience can’t be changed around, but that shouldn’t stop you from welcoming the good experiences, is the philosophy she wants to live with.

“Saroj proposed to me on Valentine’s Day last year, in the company of a few close friends of ours. And gifted me a phone, too. I was the happiest girl that day! We haven’t thought about marriage yet because there are other responsibilities to fulfill before, though we might get engaged on the coming Valentine’s Day.”

She had shared earlier, and yesterday they exchanged the rings! I had tears in my eyes on seeing their Whatsapp display picture, holding each other’s hands with big smiles on their faces.

I phoned them to congratulate and Saroj, being his calm and positive self, told me, “We are happy that our families agreed to our decision and are with us here today. Let’s see how things phase out, but we couldn’t be happier in the moment.”

And while handing over the phone to Rani, he let the secret out, “I don’t know how to dance, but Rani loves dancing, so a choreographer trained me and we are to dance on ‘Dil Diya Galla’ – I’m so nervous”, he laughed.

Rani was busy with her friends and I could hear music and lot of voices in the background, must be a happy cheery environment, I sighed to myself. And right then chirped in Rani, “I wish you could join us, it will be so much fun! I’m really happy, didi.” And her words made me feel relieved.

Tell me more, what is happening, what all have you planned for the function, I asked. “Mummy is here with me, and so is Saroj’s family, and all our friends from Stop Acid Attack and Sheroes are there with us, too. Everyone’s practicing dances, Saroj and I will be doing a couple dance, too, for which I’ll wear a gown. The preparations are on, and there’s so much happening around” and then someone called her out, and she handed the phone back to Saroj.

Sheroes Hangout is a café, at the Lucknow branch of which their engagement ceremony took pace. ‘Sheroes’ are women who have fought to survive after receiving a debilitating blow to their appearance and self-esteem. The hangout is solely run by the acid attack survivors, and they come from various backgrounds and diverse level of competences. These women depict the courage to live, work and walk in the midst of the society, and force the society to reevaluate its norms about beauty and appearance. It aims to transform the acid attack survivors into successfully empowered earning women, making them an individual cult of inspiration among other survivors to be seen as “Sheroes” that sounds empowering in a strong positive connotation.

And on getting back to Orissa, Saroj and Rani’s hometown, they are planning to open a Sheroes Hangout there. A fundraising campaign is on for the same, welcoming help from everyone interested. (Link at the bottom)

“For now everything’s fine. I am happy to see everyone taking part in our celebration, but most of all, I am happy to see Rani happy.” Confessed Saroj, and once again, his honesty and simplicity brought my contentment smile on.

The entire IWB Team’s best wishes and prayers are with Rani and Saroj – may they never cease to find happiness and strength in each other. Times as such remind me of how grateful I am for my work that helps me find and connect with such honest and wonderful souls. Amen.