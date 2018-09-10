Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agrawal Flags Off ‘Fearless Run’ In Delhi To Reclaim Unsafe Spaces

In an attempt to reclaim the public places in Delhi which have been labeled as unsafe for women, more than 200 women participated in a five-kilometer “Fearless Run” in the city. It was organized at Delhi’s Connaught Place by the Delhi Police and NGO the United Sisters Foundation and flagged off by Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhury and social activist and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

“It’s a very good initiative and when more women see me and all the others out on the streets at 1 AM, they too will be inspired. It’s heartening to see that more and more women are becoming fearless.” On the issue of security, she said that while the police had shown their support, “it would be nice to see the support from police more often,” said Laxmi. “The number of helplines or apps launched by the police won’t make a difference until we see more awareness among the police personnel or support from them”.

Men too joined the run, accompanying their wives, daughters, and friends on their bicycles. Also, the Delhi Police highlighted safety initiatives, helpline numbers, and apps like “Himmat Plus” for women’s safety.

“The Fearless Run is a midnight-run of 5 Kms. It’s the symbol of reclamation & empowerment. Every woman participant learns that they can roam freely in all spaces irrespective of time,” Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police in New Delhi district tweeted. “Today we must forego the stereotype of a woman being confined to the indoors after dark,” he said.

