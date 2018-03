Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Aggarwal Honours Nirbhaya’s Mother In An Emotional Post

On the face of it, Instagram is just a photo-sharing app, but sometimes you come across such gems on it.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi is an exceptional woman. She has been fighting for women’s rights despite losing her daughter to a horrifying crime. She is a source of endless inspiration, and acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal agrees with us. The two recently met, which Laxmi commemorated with a beautiful photo on Instagram and a heartwarming caption.

See her post here:

We salute the spirit of both of these women.