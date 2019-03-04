Acid Attack Survivor Hajida Seeks Your Help To Embark On A New Journey In Her Life

In yet another acid attack case, we came across acid attack survivor Hajida’s story, who paid the price of denying a marriage proposal.

Hailing from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Hajida lived with her parents and earned a living by gold coating artificial jewellery in order to support her family. Subhani, a neighbour who had a wife and kids, often coaxed Hajida and her mother to get Hajida married to him. However, Zareena (her mother) turned down his requests.

“He used to live on rent in a house nearby. He was a neighbour. He has a wife and kids. His mother used to keep coming and asking my mother saying that his wife’s health is not good and that she would not live very long, they would keep telling us this. My mother refused, and said that they would not give their daughter,” recollected Asma, Hajida’s sister.

The refusal enraged Subhani and as a result, Hajida was attacked with acid when she was returning home with her mother in March 2014. Post the attack, Hajida sustained 60% burns and was in a critical condition for almost a month. She lost 60% of her vision along with her nostrils, lips, eyelids, and hand being scarred by the acid.

Eventually, Hajida underwent her first surgery at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad with help from the NTR trust and chief minister’s relief cell. But despite the five surgeries since then, Hajid still needs to undergo a few more to recover. “She requires a nose surgery as right now it can’t take any dust. Her nose became small because of the attack,” said Asma.

As for the culprit-Subhani, a case was filed against him and he got arrested and sentenced to life in July 2018. “It’s been a full five years since we’ve been doing this. The group of people helping them were giving us support and courage. If her surgery happens I’ll be very happy,” she added.

Battling the odds, Asma now remains the only breadwinner of the family. She does the same work as Hajida did, but gets only a small amount of Rs 50 for a full day’s work that can barely sustain the family. She hopes that her sister finds a job once again post her surgeries.

For Hajida’s treatment, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched with Rs 5 lakh as the target, out of which Rs 3.41 lakh has already been raised. The government of Andhra Pradesh has also allotted a piece of land to Hajida but more help is needed as the family doesn’t have enough funds to build a home and take care of her medical expenses.

To contribute to Hajida’s crowdfunding campaign, follow the link: https://www.ourdemocracy.in/Campaign/homeforhajida

H/T: The News Minute