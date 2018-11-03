Ace Zumba Instructor Shwetambari Shetty Has Great Advice For Us, The Couch Potatoes!

Hi, I am a couch potato, Komal. What about you? I just woke up with the worst backache ever, but I also woke up with a realization: I am an idiot.

Well, I was giving myself a really hard time when I discovered Shwetambari Shetty and decided to push myself off a cliff. But first, it was time to do some Zumba.

Shwetambari went from being a banker to India’s most loved fitness star. From starting her Zumba class with only one student, today Shwetambari stands as the co-founder of The Tribe Fitness Club.

Not being a part of the rat race is rather tough. How did you convince self, when you decided to shift the focus from crunching numbers to discovering the right career for you?

Hailing from a family of fitness and sports enthusiasts, I always led an active life. My father, right from a young age, always encouraged us to indulge in Sports and Fitness. They were not very supportive in the initial of years of my school and college as it was important then to finish college and get a job. But when I wanted to make the switch I got the support of my family and my husband and then there was no looking back.

Describe the first Zumba class you took. Were you nervous? Any strange questions from the class?

I still remember my first class. I had one student. It was a disaster, as Zumba is a group activity. My member had a great time as we could do the class at her pace. But I didn’t give up. Slowly the classes grew in numbers and the next thing you know, I was all over the city.

While on your journey, did the naysayers ever discourage you enough to make you want to quit? Share one such story.

Few family members did raise an eyebrow during the initial stages, they didn’t think much about me even while I was in school and college as I was probably the only one in the family to choose B. Com and not Science.

But now watching me on TV, Hosting Radio Shows, Hosting Web series and recently helping Tetley enter into the Guinness book of World Records, doing fitness on apps, all the naysayers have kind of disappeared. There is only appreciation and honor.

How do you balance your me-time, work and time with Vivek?

I do not have “me” time, but for me, my personal workout is almost “me” time. I work 7 days a week, 365 days a year without any exaggeration. I have no complaints as I love my job, it’s what I am passionate about. However, my time with my husband is almost missing. I just about manage dinner with him. He has been very patient and supportive all this while.

In the humdrum lives, where the stress levels are taking a toll on this generation’s health, how do you squeeze in the workout time?

That is exactly why the time for workout and meditation is required. Beating stress is possible only with workout for me and for any other human being. If you haven’t tried it, you must. Make meditation and workout a part of your daily routine and witness the magic.

I can’t work without working out, something which keeps me going. I ensure to spend at least 4 to 5 days a week on my workouts. Usually I try to finish my workouts before I head to office.

Do you have to force your husband out of bed for his exercise routine?

Never had the need to. He is very self-motivated and a fitness freak and this works in my favour.

You work from 7 am until 10 pm. I mean, what do you eat?

I actually follow a custom-made meal plan. Through the day, I have many small meals and as planned by my nutritionist, every meal has a time attached to it.

How did the heel injury happen?

I had a heel Injury around 4 years ago. It was mainly due to excess workout. I learnt my lesson the hard way. I spent around 8 months nursing it while on rehab. Now I ensure I share my experience with others to guarantee they know exactly when to stop and listen to their body.

A hobby you took up while on bed rest?

I wasn’t on bed rest, I avoided exercising and walking too much. And during this break, I decided to tread on the road of being an entrepreneur. The 8 months were very productive in working on a plan of creating something big and magical with my friend Sudeep Kulkarni. After the hard work, we created The Tribe Fitness Club, the first all exclusive group fitness club in the country.

One thing you constantly learn from your students?

Importance of consistency and that gratitude and humility take you a long way.

Advice for couch potatoes like me?

Start slow, but start. Maybe start with a brisk walk. Or choose something you love and when you see the benefits, you will not stop, you will explore more types of workout.

You can also workout with me on the CureFit App, we have a section called DIY (Do it Yourself ). It has sections for Beginners to Intermediate.

An unhealthy ritual you follow?

I love sugar!

Your cheat days include…

Chocolates, more chocolates, and cupcakes!

This article was first published in June 2017.