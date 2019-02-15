Ace Sprinter Hima Das Is Juggling Between Training And Preparing For Her Board Exams

India’s icon, ace sprinter Hima Das has wowed everyone with her prowess in the field and proved that there is no end to her steely spirit. And now, she is all ready to ace another field- her studies – and currently, she is balancing between training and board exams.

World junior champion in 400m, Hima hails from Assam’s Kandhulimari village in Nagaon district and made a national record time of 50.79 seconds in the Asian Games where she won a silver medal.

For her, another milestone in her life would be when she clears her Class 12th board exams.

“I am looking at some major tournaments in 2019 and I am trying to focus on my training along with taking examination,” Hima said. Currently, she is juggling between her home and Guwahati’s Sports Authority of India hostels, which is 120kms away.

“I have made my schedule in such a way that whenever I am getting time from studies, I do my training,” said Hima.

“She came on the evening of February 11, appeared for her first paper the next morning and left home for Guwahati in the afternoon just after the examination is over,” her cousin Bijoy Das said.

“She told us she will come on Friday evening again for her second paper and then again go back to Guwahati for training. Her parents have no objection, they have left it to her what she wants to do. Of course, they want her to have some educational qualification also,” he added.

H/T: Hindustan Times