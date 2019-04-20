Ace Designer Masaba Gupta Becomes The Official Curator Of Game Of Thrones’ Merchandise

Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s brand House of Masaba has teamed up with the hit international TV series Game of Thrones to create merchandise for the show like home products, jewelry, and apparel inspired by its cast.

“We’re so proud to be the only official design house in India to be doing a collection inspired by the greatest show of our times. I’ll tell my kids about this! Brace Yourself, it’s coming soon!” she wrote in her Instagram post. The merchandise will be released during the final season of the show.

“Can I please say it one more time so it can hit me that I have a Game of Thrones collaboration next year? Winter is coming.” Masaba shared.

It was due to her mother Neena Gupta, a huge fan of the show, that Masaba was introduced to GoT and was “instantly hooked.” “My favorite character in the show is definitely Arya Stark, because I feel like the evolution of her character has been pretty phenomenal. When I first thought of the collaboration, she is the first person that came to my mind- the fusion of feminine vs masculine,” she said.

Star World on Twitter @MasabaG weaves an epic narrative of her fandom for #GameOfThrones through a breathtaking fashion line. Has her passion inspired you to #CreateForTheThrone? #GOTOnSW #OneLastTime https://t.co/8vQ44djRdo

Till now, House of Masaba has done 20 to 25 women’s wear, eight menswear looks, and jewelry. “So it’s all inspired by not just a costume in the show, but also by the canvas of the show and by the entire theme and backdrop for the show presents itself, so that’s the inspiration for the entire collection,” she shared.