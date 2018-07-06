Ace Artist Nalini Malani Is Sharing Her Work On Instagram, Which Is Free For Anyone To Download

When one of India’s leading artists, 72-year-old Nalini Malani, decided to open her Instagram account in May, she was sure to use the platform in a way that would make her happy. And, so, she decided to offer her work as free art on Instagram for anyone to download and own it.

The Internationally acclaimed artist could’ve gone the conventional way and put copyrights and heavy price on her work but she chose to go the other way.

Sharing the reason, she told Scroll, “This is a fun thing I like to do. I keep doing these little exercises to open up my imagination. It’s like having a conversation with a friend. You could call it ‘short thoughts’. Also, I like the idea of Free Art.”

Malani’s Instagram artwork can be downloaded and, in that sense, owned by anyone – “You can download it; show it anywhere. They’re all high-resolution animations so you can show them on a small screen or a large one. It is copyleft art. I only ask that no one should morph it in Photoshop,” she said.

Malani is probably the only Indian artist of her stature and from her generation to make Instagram art.

Nalini has shared about 15 of her animations that she has created on her iPad, and these, like a lot of Malani’s other works, are drawn by hand. The drawings are then stitched together frame by frame to make a stop-motion-like video. “I think drawing by hand gives the work texture that would not be possible otherwise,” she said.

The Instagram videos are like conversations with painters and poets whose works Malani admires. This set of 15 posts include works inspired by late American painter Philip Guston, who switched from purely abstract works to making cartoonish representations of everyday scenes. “I admire his work, especially his late work,” she said.

Nalini wishes to make art enjoyable for young people and so she has maintained a light-hearted tone with her Instagram videos. “They’re light-hearted pieces that I think young people will enjoy,” she said. Of course, this is not to say that there aren’t depths to be discovered for those who want something beyond the surface story. “Just because something’s fun doesn’t mean it’s not serious,” she added.

She is now trying to figure out ways to add textual references to her Instagram videos. Being one of the first from her generation to put her work on social media, she said it’s just like any other public space. “Showing works in a public space is about perception – about how we use space differently, how we put things across differently, how we create the conditions for a strange encounter with art that becomes a starting point for a gathering of people, to talk about how we can collectively alter our environment, our politics, our social reality. Gathering followers on Instagram is like that, too,” she said.

“I am interested in posting the artwork itself. These are like opening my real notebooks to the public,” said Nalini.

