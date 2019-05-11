Rape-Accused Bishop Puts On An Act Of Strength In Court With 10 Other Priests In Attendance

Accused of raping a nun thirteen times between 2014 to 2016, Bishop Franco Mulakkal appeared before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala in Kottayam, on Friday. He arrived in court accompanied by 10 priests and other supports and filed a plea seeking an extension of his bail. His bail was extended and the matter has been posted for further hearing on June 7.

It was in June last year when Mullakkal was accused by a 43-year-old nun of raping her multiple times between 2014-2016.

He was summoned to the court after the special investigation team filed their charge sheet led by Dy SP K Subhash. As mentioned in the charge sheet, the bishop had been accused under several sections of the IPC: 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape of a woman incapable of giving consent) and 377 (unnatural offense).

He has been provided with a copy of the charge sheet and is allowed to raise any objections related to it when the court takes up the case next time.

H/T: Hindustan Times