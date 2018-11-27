Accused Of Hurting Religious Sentiments With Her Controversial Comments, Activist Rehana Fathima Arrested

Activist Rehana Fathima, who had unsuccessfully tried to visit the Sabarimala temple in October, has been arrested by the Kerala police for attempting to disrupt public peace as she had posted on social media some religiously controversial comments about Ayyappa devotees and Sabarimala.

She was taken into custody from her office and will be presented in court on 27th November in Pathanamthitta. Booked under Section 153(a) of IPC on charges of “creating communal disharmony and enmity between groups by the written word and visible representations in the digital world,” she was arrested when an Ayyappa devotee registered a complaint against her.

In October, Ms. Fathima had attempted to trek to Sabarimala accompanied by Hyderabad-based journalist Kavitha but had to return after facing tough protests by right-wing activists.



H/T: The Hindu