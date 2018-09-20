Accused In Rape Case Of Two Minor Girls In Pune Arrested By Hinjewadi Police

Two minor girls aged 12 were raped in broad daylight in Pune’s Hinjewadi on Sunday by 22-year-old Ganesh Nikam and a 17-year-old. The incident had such an adverse effect on the girls that while one is receiving treatment, the other died of trauma.

The Hinjewadi police have arrested the two accused who allegedly lured the girls with sweets, as reported by Firstpost. Nikam will be produced before the special court today, and the minor before a juvenile court.

“We have arrested a man and detained his minor accomplice. The duo work in a factory and their parents are labourers. The rape victims’ parents are also labourers,” said senior inspector of the Hinjewadi police.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 3.30 pm on Sunday when the girls visited the Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Hinjewadi, which is a kilometre walk from their homes. The two accused lured the girls with chocolates there, took them to a desolate area, and then raped them.

After the incident, the accused threatened to kill the girls’ families if they reported the incident.

The incident came to light when one of the girls was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital with complaints of severe weakness. She was found to be under trauma and was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There, she slipped into a coma and on Wednesday late night, she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The girl who survived has been referred to a counsellor to help deal with the trauma.

H/T: Firstpost

Image used for representational purpose