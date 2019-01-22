Accused In #MeToo, MJ Akbar Featured On Government Booklet Sparks Row

A booklet featuring MJ Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, was distributed to delegates at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi recently.

With the #MeToo movement going strong in India, Akbar was accused of sexually harassing multiple woman journalists and many people came out in support of the women who called him out. However, Akbar denied the allegations, claiming them to be incorrect and was forced to step down as Minister of State in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in October last year.

What came as a surprise at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas being held in Varanasi was that, despite the ongoing sexual harassment case against him, a booklet was handed over to the participating delegates which was launched in May 2018 speaking of “Team MEA” where the first three pictures are of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, junior ministers General VK Singh, and MJ Akbar.

A Europe based NRI businessman present at the event said, “It is a prominent annual event of the government and such tainted ministers are still part of government’s policy and planning, it is a shame.”

Another NRI student who accompanied her parents to Varanasi said, “I have spent my childhood in Varanasi and studied at BHU. I have fond memories of the place and came to attend the event on my parent’s insistence to share synergy with dynamic leadership looking to partner with brain drains like us who have ventured into Harvard and MIT. The minister should have been removed from the party, forget him seeing on the cover of a magazine.”

What came as a shock was that instead of showing some sensitivity towards the issue, sources from the government tried to explain the presence of the book in the kit. “He was a minister then when the book was released. It is not a recently published book,” said an official.

H/T: India Today