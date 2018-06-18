Academician And Cultural Theorist Tejaswini Niranjana On Translation And Bilingualism

Academician and cultural theorist Tejaswini Niranjana has had a life immersed in Kannada literature as both her parents have been writers in the same language. Thus it doesn’t come as a surprise that despite most of her work being in English she often finds herself dealing with Kannada literature.

In an interaction that Tejaswini recently had with Scroll, she talked about her bilingual upbringing, on how she ended up being a translator and the inherent love for languages that she has.

On juggling two languages

Talking about her bilingual upbringing, she says, “My father was a journalist in both English and Kannada. He was a tenth standard dropout – because of the freedom struggle he walked out. So he was completely self-taught, prided himself on his English and so on. So he often ended up speaking to me and my younger sister (who is no more) in English. But it was something that was common in the world around us: people just kept switching back and forth between these languages.”

Tejaswini adds, “Being nationalists and communists, my parents had some idea that children should know English. There was no huge politics around English, because independence was political, not about culture: that only came to me much later. At the same time, they didn’t want us to forget Kannada. From the very beginning, they put me and my sister in an English medium school: a very quaint school called The Home School in Basavangudi.”

On how she started translating Kannada poems in English

Tejaswini started writing poetry in English at the age of 12. Unsure of the quality of her poetry her parents sent her work to some of the well-known names in the Indo-Anglian world and what followed was history.

She recollects, “Professor P Lal, of Writers’ Workshop in Calcutta, and Professor Meenakshi Mukherjee, who used to run a translation journal, both published some of my work. My parents felt reassured, so they offered to finance my first book.”

“That first collection of poetry in English, when I was sixteen, got sent to the Commonwealth Poetry Competition. A little afterwards, I started translating my own poetry into Kannada. Because I couldn’t produce it in Kannada…But at the same time, in translation, it became a different poem.”

“I would read my Kannada poems in competitions and win prizes for them, so I became known as a bilingual poet,” she adds.

As far as translations are concerned it has been more of a to and fro kind of journey for Tejaswini. She has also translated her father’s Kannada novels into English. She tells, “I had also translated Pablo Neruda into Kannada. And Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. I still hear of my translation of Julius Caesar being performed, but after the fact, because no one asks for permissions in Kannada [laughs].”

She in fact “also wrote an academic book on translation, about the politics of colonialism.”

On her affinity for languages and how many she has learned

Tejaswini has an inherent love for languages and that has inspired her to venture beyond English and Kannada. She shares, “I did five years of German, that stuck a little more. When I was in Hyderabad, I learnt Telugu – more [a case of] speaking [it], but I can read because it’s similar to Kannada. Tamil you absorb living in Bangalore, though not very well. And I can follow the movies. And Hindi one is compelled to learn. About twelve years ago, I started learning Hindustani classical music, and I think that’s made me more open to Hindi.”

When languages are concerned Tejaswini keeps striving to learn more and that explains it when she says, “More recently, I’ve been working on learning Cantonese and Mandarin for a project studying digital intimacy.”

On whether a translator needs to be a writer

On being asked if the writers would have trusted her a little less with their work had she not been a writer herself, Tejaswini answers, “I don’t think so. People are just so happy that you’re translating their work. I don’t write fiction but I translate it. I was translating Dalit poetry, Siddalingaiah and so on, and the stories of Devanuru Mahadeva when I was very young. I enjoy different kinds of translation.”

On one of the most fun translating experiences

Sharing an interesting fun translating experience, Tejaswini says, “One of my most fun experiences was doing subtitles for Girish Kasaravalli’s second film, Akramana (1980). That was a different kind of discipline, almost like writing metered verse: you couldn’t just write what you wanted, so many characters in celluloid, and you had to fit the dialogue on screen. He approached me, knowing about my bilingual facility – there weren’t too many people then who were literary and bilingual, then. Or if they were, they did it in very old-fashioned language.”

On the supposed decrease in bilingualism

On being asked if the increase of English publications in India curbing the other languages, Tejaswini says, “If you read social media, and the amount of journalism that’s being produced, you’d think everyone is only writing in English. But I don’t think that’s an everyday reality for most people.”

She, however, doesn’t turn her face from the fact that “Obviously, there are thousands of more Indians writing in English than there were say, thirty or forty years ago.”

But she doesn’t think that the situation is something to be worried about and quotes the example of her own niece to support her opinion. She says, “But she consciously cultivates other languages: Telugu and Hindi, and she can speak in Kannada quite easily after moving to Bangalore. She texts friends in Hindi. I think Hindi often becomes the default language for young people even when it isn’t the default language for either person. I don’t think there’s an only-English setting for kids in their twenties who’re not seriously upper class…this is the sense I get, I could be wrong.”

On the attention being paid to Indian readers by the Indo-Anglian writers

The cultural context of work is what adds to its relevance and achieving the same becomes a slightly daunting task when the text is not essentially in a language that represents the culture that one is writing about. For instance, when you are writing in English about a culinary culture of some place it becomes but integral to use words particular to that language so as to provide authenticity to your writing. This is something that had been missing for quite some time in Anglo Indian literature but is finally being paid attention to.

Speaking on the same topic Tejaswini says, “I do find that some of the interesting Indian writers in English are attentive to an Indian reader. I remember the debates in the ’80s about whether Salman Rushdie was writing for a Western reader, and now those seem a non-issue. Because I guess there are more people sharing this experience.”

On getting influenced by the writers whose work she translates

On being asked if her writing has been influenced by the writers she translates Tejaswini replies, “No, I don’t think so [laughs]. But the ones I really choose to translate – Kaikini or Vaidehi – I do have a very intimate sense of the writing. If I did write fiction, I wouldn’t mind writing like them.”

