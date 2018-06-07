Abuse, Trolling, No Interviews: Female Film Critics On The Repercussions Of Their Job

Despite being a medium of entertainment, films evoke a very strong response in most people. And now, with Twitter at their fingertips, they have the means to trash anyone who disagrees with their opinion.

The News Minute recently interviewed film critics about the repercussions of giving a project a bad review. Here is what the female critics had to say:

Neelima Menon

Neelima runs Fullpicture.in, a website that reviews Malayalam films. She says she knows of directors “calling up and blasting the journalists for giving the film a negative review.” “They demand to know why we have written what we have written,” she says.

And the fans are not far behind. “It happened with me when I did not give a warm review to Villain. Mohanlal fans were not pleased. Mammootty fans also do the same sometimes, but I just ignore and block them,” she says.

Anupama Chopra,

Anupama is also the founder of Film Companion, and said that sometimes after she gives a film a bad review, the star would refuse to do an interview with her. “I admire people who can take [criticism] on the chin and genuinely don’t get upset in a personal manner. I understand the other reaction as well, but I do not spend time thinking about what’s fair and not fair,” she says.

She makes another pertinent point. “Most film critics in the West are not interviewers. Ideally, that demarcation should be there, but in India, it’s not like that.”

She also points out that a film review is a “subjective truth”. “But it is part of my job and it is my truth. And if I cannot bring that to the table at the end of the day, then I should just stop doing it. It’s all about maintaining integrity,” she says.

