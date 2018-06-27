About 45 Businesses Have Taken The Delta Equality Pledge To Be Inclusive Of LGBTQIA People

The LGBTQIA community will be able to find spaces and businesses that are inclusive and friendly to the community through the newly developed The Delta App by Ishaan Sethi, Sachi Bhatia, and Rahul Kumar.

The app is India’s first homegrown LGBT community app, which is aiming to create a safe place for users to meet verified, like-minded people through powerful security & compatibility methods, power a secure space for users to explore shared interests, access peer networks & engage in discussions & forums, and provide a centralized space for users to find LGBT inclusive venues, businesses, professionals & other resources in addition to a calendar of events, across India.

Under the app, 45 businesses have taken the Delta pledge to be inclusive of the LGBTQIA community. They have pledged to become gay-friendly.

“As a part of the tie-up, each of these places will have a marker announcing that they are LGBTQIA friendly, which will be displayed at these establishments. Members of the community will also interact with the staff at these places to train them to be sensitive while dealing with guests,” said Ishaan Sethi, founder, The Delta App, to the Hindustan Times.

One of the entities to take the pledge is The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. Keshav Suri, executive director, said, “It begins from a very basic concept such as not assuming that if two men are checking in together, they have to be provided with twin beds; and changing the concept of a couple, which people still define as a man and woman together. We have started addressing a couple as a twosome instead.”

Staff members at establishments that have taken the pledge said that they have been trained to treat everyone equally. “Because we believe in a zero-discrimination policy; we are supposed to offer services to everyone. If we start discriminating, then it will affect the industry,” said John Leese, bar manager, Olive Bar & Kitchen.

Another entity to sign the pledge is UrbanClap, a company that provides home services ranging from salon treatments to carpenters. Suhail Wadgaokar, vice president, customer experience, and brands, stressed that they do not consider gender as a criterion for hiring someone, and have come across employees who indicated their sexual orientation on social media, but that has not affected the workspace relationship.

“Though we are into providing salon services and massages, we have never received a complaint against any of the employees. Neither have we entertained customers who discriminate on the basis of race or sexual orientation,” said Wadgaokar.

Sethi said that they now plan to take the campaign beyond the pledge. “If the infrastructure permits, some of these spaces could have gender-neutral toilets. The pledge taken by these brands demonstrates their commitment to making the space friendly for the community. In case of an adverse situation, the brand can then be held accountable and action can be taken against them,” he said.

The app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose