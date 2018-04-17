Abducted From A Wedding Function, 7 Y.O. Raped And Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Etah

Every 15 minutes a child is sexually abused in India, as per government figures- a fact that has been even more evident with the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir. There seems to be no stopping these heinous crimes as another girl, aged 7, was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah on Monday.

“The 7-year-old girl was attending a wedding function in front of Galla Mandi of Etah city last night (Monday night) but was found missing at about 1am on Tuesday,” said Pankaj Mishra, the in charge of Kotwali Nagar police station of Etah.

It was a 19-year-old man, named Sonu, who took her away while her family was busy at the wedding. He took her to an under-construction house, where he raped her and killed her so he won’t be identified later.

“A search was conducted by the family members attending the function and she was found dead in an under-construction house nearby,” said Mishra. The accused was apprehended by the police from the scene of the crime itself.

“A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. And as the victim is a minor, the provision of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) is also applicable against the accused, who would now be presented before a court in Etah,” the officer said.

While the incidences of such violence against children are on the rise across the nation, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15% of the crimes taking place in the state.

