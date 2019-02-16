Abandoned By Everyone, This Woman Discovers Love In Motherhood

For a woman, the biggest, most crucial relationship in her life is that she has with her child. The moment she lays her eyes on that little bundle of happiness, every past bond dampens in comparison to the instant connection she felt with her child- a truth that GMB Akash, a Bangladeshi documentary photographer, shows in his latest story.

The story is of a young mother in Bangladesh, who had faced nothing but abandonment, torture, and had been exploited with no one paying any regards to her emotions and wishes.

“No one ever loved me. When my mother left me, I was in shock and not able to speak for one year. It was not her crime. I wanted to sleep on her lap for at least one more night, but I could not. My father never bought a hair lace for me. I could not remember if anyone ever loved me even for a while. No one put their hand on my head to give me courage,” she said.

“One day I became completely lost. My aunt willingly left me at a ferry station, knowing I would never make it home. I was so afraid and so cold. I felt just like that day when my mother left me alone; a girl, ten years old in an unknown, strange world, where there is no love, no empathy. Since then years have passed, I did everything in order to survive. People used me for so many purposes. I wanted to die but surprisingly found out dying is harder than living, I could not throw myself into the river water, I kept loving and hating myself all at the same time,” she added.

It was at this lowest point in her life that she felt her daughter move inside her.

“There is no bigger pain than hunger. My tiny girl could not sleep inside my womb because we were hungry, hungry for food and hungry for love. The day when she was born there was no one beside me. When she grabbed my fingers; I felt for the first time – someone arrived to love me, someone I will never let go,” she said.

And thus was born a mother, who despite having never felt love in her was ready to love her daughter to the moon and back.