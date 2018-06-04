Aashna Narula Is The Delhi Girl Who Features In Apple CEO’s Tweet About Student Developers

Ahead of the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently posted a video on Twitter about the 350-odd students, who are getting scholarships this year to attend WWDC.

The remarkable thing about the video is that it begins with Delhi girl Aashna Narula, an MSc Computer Science student from DU, who is working on an app for pre-school students called Let’s Shapify.

Tim Cook on Twitter Nothing inspires us more than fresh ideas. Meet a few of the 350+ talented #WWDC18 student scholarship winners! https://t.co/XHRQdgCugE

Aashna told The Indian Express, “Initially, I incorporated the idea of matching all the shapes on the screen with the correct shape. Soon I realised why not include both the things, shape and colour. So, I incorporated the idea of colours as well.” Her app is meant to enhance a child’s observational and categorisational skills, and is inspired by her five-year-old nephew.

“While matching the shapes, one has to also keep a close check on the color of the shape. Also, the child is expected to clear all the levels within the given time constraint,” she explains, adding, “Like many other kids, Kartik suffers from a problem of not able to differentiate between same and different,.”

The app was developed using Apple’s Swift coding language. Apple’s annual WWDC conference starts in San Jose on June 4.