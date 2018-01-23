Aarti Virwani Is Changing The Face Of Fitness Wear In India While Practicing Body-Positivity

Finding fitness to be a never-ending source of confidence and positivity, designer Aarti Virwani disclosed to me that hers is the job of ‘weaving youth, comfort, style and magic together,’ when I called her up. Not that I am much of a fitness enthusiast, but her words stitched with creativity and determination made me want to put on my running shoes there and then!

Fitness wear and fashion wear- they used to be considered polar opposites and deemed impossible to co-exist together. Because fitness wear has to be comfortable and fashion rarely sees that but when individuals like Aarti Virwani, founder of Tuna London, a men’s and women’s activewear brand, along with her husband, Ajit Virwani, are there, better ditch the word ‘dull’ out of your dictionary. Excerpts from our conversation:

So, how did you end up designing fashion-fitness wear?

Oh, to live in a family that is itself into the business of fashion apparels, my natural inclination towards this world just got the best platform it needed. I studied fashion from SNDT University and after that, I had been designing Indo-western clothes on my own and to have a hubby-slash-partner -in-crime who is as crazy about fitness as you I am about fashion, my dream of bonding them both and designing under my own brand just got traction.

As far as I can remember I’ve been working except for a sabbatical I took to look after my young daughters, but now that they are in school, I am back!

If I am not wrong, Tuna London wasn’t initially making women’s activewear?

Nope, as when my husband, Ajit and I launched the brand in 2016, we had started off with a menswear collection, but we soon realized that there is a growing demand in the market for women’s activewear. Many brands were already ahead in this but what I wanted to do was keep fitness and fashion in sync. So, we launched Tuna London’s Athleisure line in 2017.

Bring your own style statement into fashion. #tuneintuna #fitnesswear #gymwear Buy now – link in bio 25 Likes, 1 Comments – Tuna London (@tunalondon) on Instagram: “Bring your own style statement into fashion. #tuneintuna #fitnesswear #gymwear Buy now – link in bio”

But why the name Tuna London?

Well, that’s a question you will have to ask someone else, the original founders of the brand. Tuna London was a brand in London whose establishment in India was taken over by Ajit. So, we exclusively sell Tuna London in India.

Oh! Well, looks like some questions do remain unanswered. So, tell me about the challenges you faced being a startup?

I think the main challenge for any startup is to get people to know and recognize you as a brand because as for Tuna, I know that once they will try it they’ll love it but this part only comes after they are willing enough to try. After this initial hurdle is crossed, I know I can take it from there and build that loyalty.

And you have your track record as proof! So, what would be your advice to budding entrepreneurs out there?

Well, coming from my experience I would say that your focal point should be that you reach out to people not that you aim to be famous because that will happen if your to-be customers are happy with your approach. Word-of-mouth promotions that they’ll do always prove to be far more effective in the initial days than any other method.

Coming back to Tuna London, what is it that sets it apart from the plethora of activewear brands in the market?

Our basic USP is that in the manufacturing of our outfits we use cotton – a polycotton blended fabric. There is a lycra content as well because that’s what the Indian climate requires- breathable and good for the skin as well. Other than that we majorly focus on designing and pricing, because we want to reach out to more women, we want fitness to be accessible.

On-point ideology you follow! So, in what ways is your personal style reflected in your brand?

My personal fashion statement has always tipped more towards comfort but in a way that looking fashionable is included in the equation. And Tuna London stands for it too, we always check how comfortable the fabric is, how conducive it is to our sort of weather and adding a major slice of fashion to it comes naturally to me.

A fitness lover, haan? Seeing that your hubby too is a major fitness enthusiast, what is your fitness routine?

You can call us the fitness freak couple if you want! I am all karate, cardio and Ajit is more into Yoga. After all, we can preach people all we want, but they will only accept it when it is reflected in the life of the preacher as well. Following a fitness routine allows me to be in tune with the whats and hows of designing fitness-fashion wear.



#feelgoodfriday #workoutmotivation #tunalondon #activewear #newcollection 125 Likes, 10 Comments – Aarti Virwani (@aarti_v) on Instagram: “#feelgoodfriday #workoutmotivation #tunalondon #activewear #newcollection”

And your kids? Do they take after you when it comes to fitness?

As I speak to you, I am with my children on a tennis court. I’ve made ‘fit’ and ‘healthy’ a part of their routine early on, be it food or exercise and now they themselves adhere to it without me resorting to the role of a nagging mom.

So, when I say fitness culture in India is gaining ground, you will no doubt say ‘yes?’

Oh yes! And Yoga is the one topping the charts. Keeping our mind and heart healthy at the same time, it has become a personal favourite of fitness-favoring individuals. And thanks to Ajit, now even I am aware of its pros.

Let’s talk about the designing part of your life. How does the making of an apparel start?

With my mind palace. *she laughs* I create and erase themes in my mind, finally landing on one around which the particular collection will be manufactured.

So, of the countless outfits you used your mind palace to create, which has been your favourite?

The ones that are on Instagram with the tag #instarunner, because it’s for everyone! No size demarcations because it has a belted waistline so it suits everybody.

Happiness is when #tunalondon becomes the activeness partner of its customers.Manasi Scott thank you for being an active customer. #tunalindon #tuneintuna #clientdiaries #happycustomers goo.gl/dMwbCX – shop now and be active. 23 Likes, 1 Comments – Tuna London (@tunalondon) on Instagram: “Happiness is when #tunalondon becomes the activeness partner of its customers.Manasi Scott thank…”

It is a valuable addition to our initiative to spread body-positivity. We make all sizes upto 3XL as fitness for us not restricted to a slim body.

Amazing! While we are on the topic, things like gym-shaming seriously undermine the notion of body-positivity.

Well, changing human nature is impossible, so, why don’t we go ahead with it by keeping the thought in mind that we are doing it for ourselves, not for their happiness or approval.

Well said. So, Aarti are you an Instarunner?

Nah, I am more of ‘covering small space’ kinda person with my karate and cardio. But, yeah, Ajit is the one itching to strap on his shoes to go on long runs whenever the opportunity provides itself.

Haha! I was browsing through your Instagram and noticed some pretty inspiring lines on your fitness wear, one being, ‘Sweat, smile, and repeat.’

As I had said, we preach what we practice. Like ‘Sweat, smile, and repeat,’ you see, no matter how tired I am, I won’t miss my workout. Moments of procrastination only makes for regret later on.

Begin your day with a smile and sparkle it with good exercise! #tunalondon #tuneintuna #fitnesswear #gymwear #yoga #exercise 53 Likes, 1 Comments – Tuna London (@tunalondon) on Instagram: “Begin your day with a smile and sparkle it with good exercise! #tunalondon #tuneintuna #fitnesswear…”

I sweat with the workout, smile through the looming clouds of ‘Will do it later’ thoughts and repeat the whole thing again regardless of the limited time I may have that day- my body deserves that one hour.

Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted. #tunalondon #myntra #FitFam #tuneintuna #noexcuses 32 Likes, 1 Comments – Tuna London (@tunalondon) on Instagram: “Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been…”

Oh, how I wish to have that discipline. Well, that’s on my 2018’s list of goals, what about you?

We wanted to start it with a bang and we have. We featured in Vogue’s January issue and it was certainly great being applauded like that by one of the senior fashion magazines of India.

We got featured in Vogue India, Issue Jan 2018. — Check out our write up on How to Wear Athleisure Anywhere Anytime. #TunaLondon #fitness #fitspo 102 Likes, 3 Comments – Tuna London (@tunalondon) on Instagram: “We got featured in Vogue India, Issue Jan 2018. — Check out our write up on How to Wear…”

We are also looking to establish an offline presence, let’s see what happens on that front. Also we will, as we have never really ceased doing it, keep exploring new designs and make Tuna London a combo of double Cs- cool and comfortable.