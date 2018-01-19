AAP MLA Takes 2-Month-Old Son To Work As There’s No Maternity Leave Policy In Delhi Assembly

Sarita Singh, the AAP representative of Rohtas Nagar constituency, is setting an example for working mothers by taking her two-month-old son Advait Abhinav Rai along with her for work. The young one is getting the privilege of getting into the State Assembly without being elected.

According to YourStory, Advait Rai, who was born on November 8, 2017, accompanies his mother to the sessions, as there is no maternity leave policy in the Delhi Assembly. “There is no maternity leave when we are public servants, and we are accountable to the people. We have responsibilities to fulfill, and I am enjoying this phase of my life,” said Sarita.

As a legislator, when Sarita is busy attending to her duties, some or the other colleague is always there to take care of Advait. She, sometimes, even has to take her son to field visits. “The Assembly is a very peaceful place but I had taken him along even for inspecting overflowing drains. Then I would feed him in the car,” the AAP MLA says. Since there is no nursery in the State Assembly, Sarita often breastfeeds him in the privacy of Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan’s office and for this has faced criticism from elders in her family. According to them, it is not healthy for the baby’s growth and development. However, both Sarita and her husband AAP volunteer Abhinav Rai have argued that exposure to more people is exactly what they want for their child.

As for Sarita, she is adamant about giving 100% to both her duty towards her constituency and her son. She says that she will be following the same routine and carrying her son to work with her for at least six more months until he can consume something other than breast milk.

H/T: Yourstory