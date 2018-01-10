Aanchal Thakur Becomes The First Indian To Clinch Medal In An International Skiing Competition

Coming from a small village in Manali – Burua, Aanchal Thakur has become the first Indian to clinch a medal in an International Skiing Competition.

She bagged a Bronze medal at the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup, organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS) in Turkey. She won in the slalom race category at the Palandoken Ski Centre. The champion told The Times of India, “Months of training have finally borne fruit. I started well and managed to take a good lead, which helped later in getting the third-place finish.”

Aanchal is the daughter of Roshan Thakur, who is the secretary general of Winter Games Federation of India. According to Hindustan Times, Roshan, who was overjoyed with her win, said, “This is a breakthrough for the sport in India and the entire skiing fraternity is proud of her achievement. Aanchal called me on WhatsApp and showed me the medal. I thought it was some kind of a souvenir given at the end of every FIS event! But she told me that she won a bronze.”

Roshan is however not happy with the sports ministry for not giving the sport its due recognition. He stated, “The bureaucrats in the sports ministry do not acknowledge skiing as a sport. I hope Aanchal’s medal helps our cause (in getting financial support from the Centre). I want to see my daughter and son represent the country at the 2018 Winter Olympics.”

Aanchal received congratulatory messages on Twitter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Narendra Modi on Twitter Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.

Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter Congrats Aanchal Thakur @alleaanchal for the Slalom Skiing Bronze in the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. India opens account by a first ever medal in skiing 👍 Well done! @jairamthakurbjp

Congratulations, Aanchal!

H/T: Hindustan Times