Aakanksha Goyal Of La Dolce Vita Will Play Cupid For You With Her Gifts Boxes This Year

When it comes to gifts, I have always been struck with such profound confusion that every occasion, be it birthdays, anniversaries, or weddings brings along with it a sense of dread. We all want our gifts to be meaningful and original, don’t we? It was while I was hunting for exactly that for Valentine’s Day that I came across La Dolce Vita.

A sweet, good, luxurious life – that’s what the phrase ‘La Dolce Vita’ means and what Aakanksha Goyal’s brand La Dolce Vita strives to give you. It offers versatile and customizable boxes perfectly wrapped for any special occasion, whether it’s to pamper a bride-to-be, surprise your friends and family or simply express your love.

While it has been less than a year since it was established, Aakanksha, with her team made up of mostly women, has carved a niche for herself in the fast-growing market of customized gifts, and may I add that her gift boxes alone are enough to make you swoon! Why don’t we ask for some tips from Aakanksha herself on the enigma that is gifting? Excerpts:

What was it that inspired you to start La Dolce Vita? Because, honestly, you’re the saviour of confused-gift-pickers like me.

Haha! Well, I’ve been someone exactly like you. You see, my friends were getting married left, right and centre, there were so many occasions and I had no idea about the whats and hows of what to gift them. I wanted something that held some meaning, that would tell my feelings for the person without me needing to write it down on a card or something.

Well, I battled my wars *laughs* but I could see how common the dilemma was. So, I thought “Why not pick this as my career, as it is something different from the usual?” Also, here I bring to people what they don’t usually find – customized gifts in leather keepsake boxes containing imported products. So yep, I banked on the fact that the confusion over picking gifts is not merely restricted to me and it’s a universal epidemic. *we both laugh*

You are so right on that part! And, how do you conceptualize the boxes?

We generally prefer having a telephonic conversation, where our client explains to us what they are looking for, the likes and dislikes of the person they want the gift box for, the occasion and other information. And after these details, we give them suggestions accordingly, I send them pictures of prototypes and taking their feedback into account, we design our hampers accordingly.

Well, does your gift basket have anything that couples can gift each other this Valentine’s Day, apart from the clichéd gifts?

Roses and teddies (I can almost hear her rolling her eyes). Well, roses are quite customary but if you really love someone, get out of your gifting-comfort zone! Give them personalized gifts, like you get initials on the gift box, and fill it up with their favorites. We have a wide range of products like scarves, silver jewelry, things which she can cherish as well as use for a long time.

Then there are perfumes, exclusive skincare products, and trust me, they’ll appreciate your efforts for finding such wonderful things that are not readily available.

Hmm, that does sound nice. So, what gifting etiquettes should be followed for Valentine’s Day?

I don’t have anything specific in mind for Valentine’s Day, except, remember to add a romantic touch. I will share one common gifting rule that everyone should follow. Choose a gift based on the preferences of the person you’ll be giving it to, not on ‘I-like-this’.

Can you please help us curate gift boxes for this Valentine’s Day?

Sure!

If you were to customize a gift box for a close friend, what would you put in it?

Let’s assume it’s a boy so I would put in a perfume, some skincare products because now cosmopolitan men love grooming, a pocket square to add that classy look, and cufflinks.

Okay, next – gift box for a first date?

So, that has to be on the romantic side. Like some imported handmade chocolates, scented candles, and add a lot of roses to give it that dreamy aura.

And for a long-distance couple?

I think the items from the previous answer will be there plus some favorites – scarves, perfume. And to adjust in this the long-distance clause, we can add a jar of notes which will have a message for the other for every day, giving the box more personal and romantic touch.

How about a gift basket for a book lover?

We can add assorted books according to their liking, some beautiful bookmarks, exclusive stationery items, portable reading lights, and a gift card for a book subscription.

You just described my dream gift, Aakanksha. Is there one that you especially treasure?

Well, a creator never forgets her work. But yeah there was one. You see, I generally get requests for the additions of imported products which are usually hard to come by. So, this client from Mumbai calls me with the request of sending a couple a customized gift box on their 25th anniversary and before I could give her some suggestions, she floored me with her idea of giving her hubby a Rajasthan-themed gift box.

She asked for things like gujia, Rawat ki kachori, khaman-dhokla, jalebi, mirchi bade, feni, ghewar. Though I was shocked, I chose to treat it as a challenge, as these things mostly come in flimsy boxes so we had to repack all of them in different boxes to make them look presentable.

You packed a very yummy basket there, so how about packing a marriage proposal in your gift box?

A ring, a bottle of champagne, macaroons, a couple of candles and a perfume. Not more than that because the actual proposal should come from the man or the woman verbally, that’s what looks more classy.

Hmm, true. So, while your gift boxes are so gorgeous, is being eco-friendly a part of it?

Definitely! You must have seen other gifting brands use plastic or cardboard boxes for their packaging, which people ultimately end up throwing, adding to the waste piles.

Our brand philosophy is that we try our best to give you only what you’ll use for the longest time, including our beautiful keepsake boxes.

Now you know what to gift your significant other this Valentine’s Day. And with their wide range of options and the policy of delivering within a day, I’ll say the problem is solved, folks! You can check out their Instagram and Facebook pages for more info.