Aajibaichi Shala Aims At Providing Education To Grandmothers Aged Between 55 to 90 Years

Located in the remote Phangane village of Thane district in Maharashtra, Aajibaichi Shala is the first and only school for non-literate grandmothers in India. Started by Yogender Bangar, the school’s primary aim is to educate elderly women who never got the opportunity to study.

The idea came to Bangar in 2016 when some women expressed their wish to read the Marathi book Shiv Charitra. “It is important to educate older people who never got an opportunity to go to school. That’s why we started the school. It brings happiness to their lives and makes the village 100% literate,” shared Bangar.

Aajibaichi Shala is home to students aged between 55 to 90 years. While many women are hard of hearing, some can’t see properly. To make sure that their dreams are fulfilled, the teachers at Aajibaichi give personal attention to every student. Donning their uniforms, pink saris, along with their school bags, the women at Aajibaichi Shala are full of enthusiasm. Explaining the desire to educate herself, Kantabai, a student, shared, “When we go to the bank, we feel ashamed to put our thumb impression instead of signing. We felt the need to at least sign our names.”

Adding to it, Gulaab Kedar, another student, said, “My father couldn’t educate me because our family was poor and our parents were busy working the lands. But now that I can read, I feel proud in front of my children and grandchildren.”

H/T: The Hindu