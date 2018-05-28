Aafreen Shaikh, Daughter Of An Auto-Driver, Flies High As She Scores 99.31 In SSC Exams

When you want it, you achieve it. There’s no stronger force than your will and determination. Proving this right is Aafreen Shaikh, the daughter of an auto driver, who scored 99.31 percentile in her Class X Exams. As the Class X board examination results for students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) were announced today, it gave wings to Aafreen and her father’s dreams.

Sixteen-year-old Aafreen shared her academic plans. The bright girl wants to study in the field of medicine. Aafreen, who studies at FD High School in Juhapura area of Ahmedabad, told The Times of India, “I am indeed delighted with the results I’ve got and plan to take up admission in the science stream. I wish to become a doctor as nobody in my family has pursued this career and I am always inspired by the way doctors help the people heal their wounds.”

Equally, or probably more, delighted as the daughter is the father – Shaikh Mohammad Hamza, who has had difficulties in meeting with the expenses of his daughter’s education due to limited earnings. He shared, “I nurture a family of four and will do all that I can to educate my daughter and fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor. We’ve never differentiated between a girl or a male child and I will be the most proud of my daughters study and become independent. I am trying to arrange for financial assistance so that Aafreen can pursue a career of her choice.”

We would like to congratulate Aafreen and wish her all the best for future endeavors.