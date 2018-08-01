A Writer, An Artist, A Translator, And Now A Farmer, Meet Pavithra Srinivasan

“Fate works in mysterious ways” – and who knows it better than writer Pavithra Srinivasan who started writing by chance. “It was exactly like in the movies. You won’t believe me if I were to tell you,” said the author of ‘Little Known Tales from Well-Known Times: Back to the BCs’ and ‘Yester Tales’.

It was a sudden discussion among her friends, which lead her to where she is today.

“I was telling them that I wanted to write (to raised eyebrows) when a friend of mine who was good at poetry wagered a bet. ‘Let’s both write and send our work to magazines/newspapers and whoever gets published by March 15, 2002 will have to treat the other one’. The condescension in her tone was obvious. We both knew I didn’t stand a chance because unlike her, I had not sent my writings anywhere. Yet, I had to try,” she shared.

But fate had different plans for her and she got a call from a writer from the New Indian Express. “She was working on a piece on Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan and wanted to talk to someone who knew the series well. Little did she know that she had stumbled upon a Ponniyin Selvan nutter,” she said. It was then that 23-year-old Pavithra’s first article got published in the leading daily.

But that’s not all, other then being a writer and a history buff, she is an artist first. “My style was the female figure and I did a lot of freehand sketches as a kid. I drew on any and every paper I found,” she said.

It was on the suggestion made by artist Dhanapal, retired Arts College principal, to her mother that she never enrolled in an art class. “When my mother wanted to enroll me in an art class, he said I’d do much better without one. He said, ‘She has a style. If you put her in classes, they’ll tell her that she’s got it all wrong. You should just let her do it her way.’ Somehow that stuck and I never took up classes,” she shared.

Though she stopped drawing for some time, she again picked up the pen in 2015 and brought to life her city’s different faces on paper. In fact, her 61 miniature series was recently exhibited at the Madras Literary Society. “I visit as many places as I can and click pictures from as many angles as possible. In Chennai, it might be difficult to sit in one place and sketch for long. Hence I go back home and work with the pictures I’ve clicked,” she said.

“I can’t tell you more but I’m writing a historical adventure fiction series for young adults and these places feature in my book,” she added. “I grew up on a diet of Enid Blyton and Nancy Drew books. I’ve always wanted to be a children’s writer.”

The stories Pavithra writes have been already published in several magazines. “I began writing historical fiction for Chandamama. The first book, in fact, was Back to the BCs, which was a collection of six historical short stories with an O’Henry-esque twist in the end,” she said. In 2017, her serialized collection of historical fiction in The Hindu’s Young World was published as Yester Tales by Vishwakarma Publications.

One can call Pavithra a jack of many trades as in early 2000, she began translating Kalki’s Sivakamiyin Sabadhan. “There was a webzine that I got introduced to and I suggested that they translate Sivakamiyin Sabadham. That’s when I got a proper taste for translations,” she said. On September 9, 2012, the first volume of her translation was launched.

“Translation as an art form is only now getting recognised. It is not considered one’s own work, which is a completely wrong approach. A translator is giving a part of themselves to it. Only the translator knows what the original source is. Therefore, the readers trust the translator to give them the most accurate, rich experience,” she said. Pavithra also translated journalist/cartoonist Madhan’s popular Tamil series ’90s series – Vandhargal Vendrargal as They Came; They Conquered’. She gave the first ever Tamil translation of Jeffery Archer’s work when she translated his collection of short stories ‘A Twist in the Tale’ as Mudivil Oru Thiruppam.

The popular fiction series by Amish – ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ was also translated by her as Meluhavin Amarargal and launched in January 2014.

And after earning laurels as a translator, Pavithra moved to a village near Thiruvannamalai in December 2013 to become a farmer. “My mother was the brains behind this idea. We moved to a delta-like area in the middle of nowhere, a land to which we share no ancestral ties. Imagine the shock the locals must’ve had,” she said.

“The most amusing part for the villagers was that we wanted to farm organically – using cowdung manure. They guffawed when they heard what we were planning to do,” she added. But now, having learned agriculture the hard way, they are harvesting like the rest of the village does. “Life in a village, more specifically, the life of a farmer, is different. The cycle there is completely different,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute