A Woman Can Be A Laborer Or An Office Worker, But Will Still Be Seen As A Lesser Individual: LEARN India

“India’s workforce is more than 500 million and of that roughly 93% is the informal sector. That is a rather big number to be ignored by the government which only includes the 7% formal sector of the workforce when it makes up policies like Labour law or maternity benefits. Basic education, good working conditions, childcare, and maternity benefits- they deserve it too,” said Indira Gartenberg of LEARN India Organization.

Despite occupying a major portion of the workforce, workers of the informal sectors are not seen as deserving of the benefits and policies by the government. It is organizations like LEARN India that are striving to fulfill the empty promises of our government. Primarily working with women workers, LEARN India organization started LEARN Mahila Kamgaar Sanghatana (LMKS), a registered trade union in Maharashtra of women workers from the informal sectors. Headed by a domestic worker, Mrs. Fatima Shaikh, LMKS is preparing and motivating women to fight for their right to lead a dignified life.

Excerpts from our chat with Indira Gartenberg and Fatima Shaikh:

How do you mobilize and empower these women so that when the time comes they are ready to fight for their rights?

Fatima: We empower them, we make them realize that they are working hard to earn their own bread so they should not bend under someone’s else injustice. They realize that they are not alone in their fight for their rights, there are others like them, they have us backing them.

Educating Construction laborers on their rights.

So, we endeavor to make these women a part of trade unions, made of others like them whom we have brought together. Also, whenever any policy regarding laborers is passed, we visit the Department of labor and extract info about the whats and hows of the policy. We aid the women in the procedure of applying for the policy and availing the benefits.

Indira: When more women get together, they motivate other women to muster the courage they’ve been lacking earlier. We don’t tell them to do this and do that, we ask them to talk to each other and when one speaks, other start talking too and they end up realizing that they are not alone. We make them aware of their rights, the wages they deserve, the facilities they should demand.

While you are doing an amazing job, why did you pick only women workers in your initiative?

Fatima: Because women, no matter a laborer or an office worker, always end up being dominated and seen as the lesser individual when compared to a man. Less pay, less or no amenities for women that men enjoy – our organization has made it a point to raise their voice against this injustice. We are fighting to get these women their rights like, when they are pregnant they deserve a 6-month paid leave by the government. Plus, when they get older and are unable to work, the government should ensure that they should have life insurance and get at least 5-6 thousand for their survival. These are just some of the points that we have put up in front of the government, it is yet to be passed.

Trade union

Keeping my fingers crossed here. But have your relentless efforts till date led to any success story?

Fatima: I feel very fortunate when I say that we have succeeded in empowering many women to fight for their rights. One such story is of a woman who works as a domestic worker. The owner of the house where she was working started dominating her, pressurizing her to do extra work and even started making her kids work who would accompany her. Done with the exploitation, she decided to face her employer and told her that she would rather leave the job than suffer in the name of a meager income.

Her employer retaliated by filing a fake case against her of stealing money from the house, following which the innocent woman was arrested. But soon every domestic worker, who is part of the trade union, stopped going to work at the countless houses and staged protests outside the police station and court. The result? The innocence of the domestic worker was proved and she was released.

Theatre Group

LEARN India also runs a theatre group for children of these women workers called Kori Pati children’s theatre group since 2008 headed by Indira Gartenberg. Having more than 150 children, the group stages plays on social issues like domestic violence, child marriage.

Theatre Group

As you must be aware, IWB has filed a petition to make Mobile crèches mandatory on construction sites, what are your thoughts on the importance of the same?

Indira: Some years ago, we collaborated with the Deputy Mayor in Nasik and build a crèche on one of the countless construction sites there. But unfortunately, the construction work was stalled and our pilot project could not take off. The site is still there, half constructed.

Fatima: I would say that they are rather crucial. Even we started a crèche some time ago for women workers, but it fell through due to lack of funds. But I agree that having a crèche on the construction site is much more important as women construction workers keep moving from one place to another, so having a crèche at some particular place in the city won’t do. What the government and builders don’t understand is that mobile creches will only increase the work efficiency of these women as they would quit worrying about their child, as they know that they are being looked after.

