A Textbook In Malaysia Advises Girls To ‘Protect Modesty Of Sexual Organs’

An elementary school textbook in Malaysia suggests that girls should dress modestly to prevent sexual assault.

A picture of the graphic was shared on social media, which was not taken well by people and they pointed out that it encouraged victim-blaming.

The section of the book titled, “Saving one’s modesty”, features a series of pictures of a fictional girl called Amira, whose parents advise her to protect “the modesty of her sexual organs” by wearing the correct attire, changing clothes behind closed doors, and avoiding quiet places. If she fails in her efforts to prevent assault, Amira would bring shame to her family, be shunned by her friends and face emotional problems, says the book.

According to activists, the book was teaching children from a young age that female victims of sexual attacks only had themselves to blame. Meera Samanther, vice president of rights group Women’s Aid Organisation said, “We are appalled. The educational material sexualises nine-year-old girls, teaches them to be ashamed of their bodies, and shifts the blame from the perpetrator to the survivor of sexual assault.”

Deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching told BBC that the fact that the graphic was published showed a failure in the ministry’s quality control, and “the general understanding on sex education is still low”.

Adding to it, Ms Teo also said that the ministry would consider changing the way it produces textbooks, and get experts to check the material before it is sent for printing. Currently, the writers of textbooks are teachers or lecturers who are typically “experts in the field”.

Following the social media outrage, the Malaysian government has decided to alter the book.

Picture for representational purpose only.

H/T: NDTV