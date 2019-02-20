A Team Of UNSW Sydney Researchers Might Have Found A Way Of Making New Buildings From Old Clothes

“The world is too much with us.” We as a civilization have come to a precipice as we rapidly succumb to industrialisation. We are a greedy species that doesn’t know how to be content with the basic necessities of life. Nothing satiates our hunger, we constantly want more and Nature has to face the brunt of it all.

There is an urgent need to change. There is a need to make the most of what we have, instead of hoarding as much as we can and move towards sustainability. In a recent column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Professor Veena Sahajwalla wrote, “The clothing and textiles industry is the second most polluting sector in the world, accounting for 10 per cent of the world’s total carbon emissions. That clothing is now one of the biggest consumer waste streams, with 92 million tons estimated to be thrown out in a year, means we must urgently and seriously consider new ways to deal with unwanted clothes.”

This is when eco-worriers like her come into the picture. Through her work with a team of researchers at UNSW Sydney, Sahajwalla might have found a solution, i.e. “turning discarded clothes into building materials.”

She shares, “We have just had published the results of our work that can transform clothes into products such as flat construction panels for acoustic and thermal insulation. Later, we expect, they may be modified for flooring and walls.”