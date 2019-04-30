A Tale Of Strength And Will Power, This Bombay Woman Has Fought Hurdles With Her ‘I Can’ Attitude

When faced with the ups and downs of life, we often tend to entertain the option of giving up, accepting the fact that ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But the one similarity all those who are truly living have is their ‘I can’ attitude that gives them the strength to overcome hurdles life throws at them. Humans Of Bombay recently shared the story of one such inspiring individual.

“I was always a bubbly girl, full of life. Things changed when I was only 15. While eating, suddenly my jaw would throb with pain. It was unbearable. Soon, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Even my knees & wrists were affected & I was bedridden for two years. I had to rely on others to even use the bathroom,” she shared.

“It wasn’t easy, in my twenties, life came to a standstill. I dropped out of college while my friends were moving on. I felt defeated. I couldn’t yank myself out of it. Things changed after a few years when I was introduced to this electronic wheelchair. Overnight, I felt independent. The fact that I could use the bathroom by myself, felt like I was in control of my life. It gave me the push to stop waiting for things to happen,” she added.

She took up a job at a call center and put up a room for rent. Soon she quit her job to start her own catering business.

“I’d gone to Kashmir with friends & when we had to get into a cable car to see the highest point of a mountain, I didn’t think I’d be able to go. But a local helped me get on that peak, I was shown how beautiful the world was. I decided that I wasn’t going to miss out. I created a bucket list of countries & visited them -alone. From paragliding in Taiwan to zip lining in Ecuador & swimming in the Bahamas, I’ve done it all! It hasn’t always been rosy — tour companies don’t take me because I’m travelling alone. There are language & mobility issues,” she said.

“But I tell myself that ‘I can’ & that’s what’s gotten me so far. And, I’ve met so many helpful people too! Once I was staying at a hostel in Budapest, where the bed was low. In the morning, I couldn’t get up. I was in pain & was afraid that I’d have to spend hours before help came. But just then, my bunkmate entered & helped me up!” she added. “At a young age, my life changed & my only choices were to let my disability dominate or transform my life. I chose the latter. So far, I’ve visited 33 countries and I aim to complete 50 before my birthday this year! It’s been a complete roller coaster so far, but hey — I’m enjoying the ride on my very own batmobile!”