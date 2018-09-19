A Sword Hangs Over Any Writer Who Thinks She Has The Right To Speak, Says Shanta Gokhale

“A sword hangs over the head of any writer who dares presume she has the right to speak out. As punishment, the law will charge her with malicious intent to promote enmity between people of different religions, regions, languages, races.”

This bitter but very real truth was stated by critic and novelist Shanta Gokhale In her keynote address to the Ooty Literary Festival in Tamil Nadu on September 14. She went on to explain how the media does not need an external censor as “enough fear has been injected into its veins for it to censor itself.”

“For the last few years, there has been a growing fear among us that if we write what we see and think, we might cause deep offense to some community or the other and lay ourselves open to legal action,” she said.

In order to give the powerless the power to seek justice against the mighty state, public interest litigation was originally created but now it has become a curse for writers and artists. “It seems as though anybody can run to the courts and file a PIL to seek redress in the name of caste, community, and religion. Redress means gagging the writer and banning her work. Occasionally hurt communities do not even bother with the law. They use the old weapon of ostracism to make life unlivable for the artist,” she explained.

Like, when Salman Rushdie wrote Satanic Verses in 1988, his book was banned by the Indian government and he received countless death threats. But Indian writers and artists stood up in support of freedom of speech.

“Fear has entered our lives like a pervasive miasma. In the cultural column I used to write till recently for Mumbai Mirror, I was often critical of political culture. In 2013, I wrote a satirical column about the then deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, without raising an eyebrow. In 2015, I wrote in a similar vein about the prime minister’s theatrics in Shivaji Park, and had friends calling me to say, “Please be careful.” she recalled.

She also touched upon the arrests in June of activists working for marginalized communities. “Activists who are fighting for the rights of Adivasis and Dalits are in worse trouble. Recently, five of them were labeled “urban Naxals”, whatever that might be, and arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” she said.

Gokhale cites writer Mahasweta Devi as an important influence in her life. She described Indian culture as “a tapestry of many weaves, many threads. Somewhere the cloth frays. Somewhere the threads tear. But still, it holds”.

“It would continue to hold as it has done for centuries if only those who speak in the name of religion and culture would allow it to. A meticulously researched essay like AK Ramanujan’s Three Hundred Ramayanas would not then be dropped from a university’s history syllabus. Rather, students would be encouraged to feel proud that our culture had produced an epic of such rich possibilities that people across South-east Asia had retold the story in 300 different ways and made it their own,” Gokhale said.

H/T: Scroll