A Survey Finds A Huge Difference Between The Ratio Of Men And Women Organ Donors

According to data collected by researchers from AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, Narayanan Hospital in Hyderabad, and other premier institutions women lead in the organ donor category while losing in the receiving one.



According to The Quint, the data shows about 85 percent of women being the all familial organ donors while only 10% of women being the recipients.

As a result of a wife always having to be the more ‘sacrificing’ one, the data shows that in transplants between spouses, 90 to 95 percent of the donors were wives, while instances of husbands donating organs to the wife were found to be rare.

It’s not that women don’t require organ transplant, as according to medical experts, both men and women have an equal chance of developing renal issues, and consequently, the requirement of the kidney transplant is also the same. However, the chances of a man finding a kidney donor in their family are much higher, and often the donor is a woman from their family.

H/T: The Quint

Image source