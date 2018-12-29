A Step Forward: New Amendments In POCSO Act Make Sexual Assault On Boys Punishable By Death

When the Indian Penal Code was last amended, it dealt out the death penalty for the gang rape of a girl under 12 years and death penalty or 20 years in jail for raping a girl under 16 years. However, the POCSO Act, 2012, is still lacking the provision for sexual crimes against boys. So, it meant that the same offense against girls would warrant a death sentence but if committed against boys than the punishment is comparatively lighter.

Rectifying this anomaly, the Union Cabinet on Friday, approved the amendments to the POCSO Act which state that sexual assaults against boys and girls now hold the same level of punishment and now all that is left is for the Parliament to approve it.

The government has also introduced stringent measures to keep a strict check on the circulation of child pornography and also the growing cases where children have been injected with hormones so they can attain early sexual maturity.



As per the new amendment, aggravated sexual offense on a child also includes death penalty as punishment. “This is a wholesome initiative whereby the entire POCSO architecture is not only strengthened but also enlarged so that artificial medicines or hormones could not be abused to kill the childliness of a child,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “An unfortunate thing was going on in the country that children were being administered hormones to make them artificially majors.”

H/T: The Hindu and The Times Of India