A Self-Taught Cook & Successful Food Entreprenuer, Richa Gupta Is Always Wondering ‘What’s Cooking’

Until a few years ago, there were probably a handful of people who were blogging about food. Many of those experts didn’t know how to use social media to reach the masses, and hence, there wasn’t anyone to take lessons on web management and share technical tips.

Today, however, we see many talented bloggers who are doing fairly well in the business. From cooking to inserting links, they are very well-equipped. One such successful food blogger is Richa Gupta of My Food Story. About two years ago, this MBA graduate quit her job to pursue her only passion – cooking. Without any formal training, she took a big leap of faith and on the way, mastered the skills of blogging and marketing.

Richa’s workshops teach amateur food bloggers how to get their business started. “Basically, I tell food bloggers to think what food-readers like to read about and how to successfully put it into action,” describes Richa.

To find out more about My Food Story, read excerpts from our quick conversation with the woman behind it.

When and how did ‘My Food Story’ happen?

In my family, we are always discussing ‘what’s cooking’, literally. So, it was obvious for me to develo an interest in food. It was in 2015 that I finally decided to quit my fancy job and cook myself a new success story.

While cooking comes naturally to me, writing is something I totally enjoy. Also, I thought it was one of the easiest and most economical ways to begin a career in the food industry. Once I learned the basics of blogging, I took no time in posting food stories. Apart from reading online about the right usage of hashtags, etc., I took help from some already established bloggers who selflessly cleared my thousand doubts.

What was the first food story on the blog?

I vaguely remember it to be the recipes of lemon cake and fish fry that is prepared in a unique blend of masalas that my husband’s family has been using for decades. It was actually fish fry that went viral and gained me many followers.

Do you have a secret tip from your granny’s kitchen?

My grandmother taught me this fabulous way of sautéing the masalas – keep adding a little amount of water to it and continue stir frying until it is brown. Most people let the masala fry on its own and that’s when it gets burnt. I still remember the smell of garlic and onion floating in the home whenever my grandmother used to make the bhuna masala dishes.

What tips do you give to people who aren’t tech-savvy and don’t know how to publicise their talent?

I meet people of all ages who’re aspiring food bloggers and there have been rare chances that I happened to meet someone who doesn’t know how to use internet or someone who’s not willing to learn. My oldest students are 50+ and one should see the kind of enthusiasm they bring in to the kitchen. For those novices, I always tell them to never refrain from seeking help because that’s how we nurture ourselves in any line of work.

I once read that you tried eating worms but then couldn’t. Tell us more such stories!

Ha-ha, yes. It was during a foreign trip when I was served some worms and nope, I couldn’t gather the courage to chew them. Otherwise, I am quite adventurous and have had the balls to taste varieties of cuisines without any prior knowledge about them. I think that’s one of the most crucial qualities of a food blogger.

What’s your go-to breakfast?

It’s boiled oats with fried eggs. To quirk up the taste, you can add chilli flakes and other veggies to it or can simply enjoy this brekkie as it is. This isn’t just healthy but extremely delicious, too! Plus, it takes hardly 10 minutes of preparation.

Lastly, share one easy recipe for those who do not know how to cook at all but wish to surprise their partner.

Try mug cakes. They are cute to look at (read: romantic) and easy to make.